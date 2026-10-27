Geo Owl Launches U-GAME: Unclassified GEOINT Commercial Solutions For Government And Mission Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Geo Owl today announced the launch of U-GAME.U-GAME provides unclassified commercial GEOINT and open source products to government and mission partners.Mission teams have more questions than analysts, sensors, and hours. U-GAME provides unclassified GEOINT commercial solutions to government and mission partners, so that overflow becomes finished intelligence. Geo Owl calls the approach Outcome-Based Intelligence: "Provide the mission requirement. Geo Owl coordinates the people, data, technology, and workflows to deliver an agreed intelligence outcome. U-GAME brings this approach to unclassified GEOINT."Per Geo Owl, U-GAME helps teams:- "Fill hard-to-reach requirements without competing for constrained sensors."- "Create releasable products that move more easily across mission partners."- "Increase collection cadence with commercial and open-source data."- "Surge production rapidly without building permanent infrastructure.""You buy a scoped outcome, not just data, software access, or a seat. This isn't another portal to log in to; it's delivered geospatial data and intelligence," said Kerry Mapes, Geo Owl's VP for Geospatial SolutionsEvery mission follows the same six steps: Define, Collect, Process, Analyze, Validate, Deliver. Each customer gets a named operations lead and can see the sources, progress, and products behind the answer. Scope, acceptance criteria, and commercial terms are agreed before work begins.Geo Owl's in-house software expedites delivery by orchestrating collection requirements, allowing the selection of the best fit sensor for the best price, taking advantage of commercial and open source options to reduce data cost burden.Analysts apply custom developed AI tools and computer vision models, while an expert GEOINT team of analysts, data scientists, and technologists adds context, confidence, and quality assurance.The U-GAME team partners with customers in daily briefings on analytic progress and requirement alignment, ensuring every question is answered and all deliverables sync up with customer expectations.“Our goal is to deliver mission insights, not to sell more data, we pick the right source for the mission and often times the open source options deliver beyond customer expectations,” said Geo Owl COO James Moore.Products delivered include data in any spatial format (shapefiles, kml, geojson etc.), presentations, and dashboards and are unclassified by design to enable sharing with mission partners. Workflows include pattern of life analysis, change detection, persistent monitoring, object based intelligence, maritime activity, non-combatant evacuation operations and planning, illicit mining detection, flood-risk and damage assessments, human smuggling analysis, cross border activity, military facility baselines, and operational terrain production from LiDAR."After 13 years of supplying 24/7 mission support for tip-of-the-spear GEOINT needs in the cleared space, we're excited to provide that same mission-first service to customers around the globe with U-GAME. Our AI-enabled workflows, custom-built tools, technology infrastructure investments and data provider partnerships supercharge our ability to supply analytical insights to a new range of customers with demand for unclassified products and data. We're already seeing the impacts of our commercial products with combatant command mission partners, and we expect a new variety of customers to take advantage of our capability to deliver finalized, actionable geospatial and all-source insights," said Nick Smith, CEO of Geo Owl.U-GAME provides unclassified GEOINT commercial solutions to US government and NATO/FVEY mission partners. Start with one real requirement.Learn more at or email....Please send public, unclassified information only.About Geo OwlGeo Owl brings together intelligence professionals, GEOINT tradecraft, ISR support, mission data, and AI-enabled technology to help national security customers collect, understand, and act. The company has supported military, intelligence and special operations GEOINT production since 2013 and boasts capabilities from foundational data production to Geo AI agent factory builds and orchestration.Media contact:...

Nick Smith

Geo Owl

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Geo Owl Launches U-GAME: Unclassified GEOINT Commercial Solutions for Government and Mission Partners News Provided By Geo Owl LLC October 27, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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