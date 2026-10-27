Thinkon & Preservica Partner To Keep Canada's Permanent Government Records Usable, Affordable & Under Canadian Control

Partnership brings Active Digital Preservation to Canadian-owned sovereign cloud; records custodians can retire costly legacy systems in Canadian jurisdiction

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Think On, Inc. (ThinkOn ), a Canadian-owned sovereign cloud provider, and Preservica, the creator of AI-powered Active Digital Preservation TM, have entered into a strategic partnership to help government customers digitally preserve long-term records in usable form, at lower cost, on sovereign Canadian infrastructure.Government records are only as sovereign as the weakest layer that holds them. Through this partnership, Preservica's preservation platform runs on ThinkOn's Canadian-owned sovereign cloud, so the archive itself is held under Canadian law and can only be accessed through Canadian legal process, not foreign directives. For Preservica, the partnership provides a sovereign option for its Canadian government customers. Records custodians no longer have to choose between modern digital preservation and keeping their archives under Canadian jurisdiction.The ThinkOn and Preservica solution helps Canadian public sector entities meet their records stewardship obligations by supporting automated transfer to Library and Archives Canada (LAC), maintaining chain of custody and authenticity, protecting records against file format obsolescence and automatically transforming obsolete files into usable formats. Preservica is trusted by government archives, departments and agencies across Canada, the US, the UK, the Netherlands and Australia to meet mandates and obligations to retain long-term records in a readable format.Benefits to Canadian government records custodians.Keep preserved records in Canada, on Canadian-owned infrastructure, governed by Canadian law.Reduce archiving costs by moving long-term records to an environment purpose-built for Digital Preservation.Move inactive files, folders, lists and libraries into the archive in just a few clicks.Convert obsolete file formats to always-readable formats so government employees can access and use previously inaccessible records.Consolidate records from legacy system migrations into the archive.Continue using existing workflows to access and process records.Manage long-term records more effectively with existing teamsThe value of Active Digital PreservationPreservica's trusted Active Digital Preservation platform is designed to meet government requirements for the long-term security, availability, integrity and privacy of digital records. It keeps critical information usable and actively manages every record, so it stays complete, readable, provably intact and ready to use.Preservica's Preserve365embeds Active Digital Preservation into enterprise content management (ECM) systems, enabling long-term records to be archived, preserved, and retrieved within existing workflows. Users can quickly access trusted, usable records for regulatory, legal and operational needs. Preserved records can also provide a foundation for AI initiatives.The partnership with ThinkOn will help Canadian government institutions preserve digital records in a usable form in the cloud, supporting citizen services, responses to Access to Information (ATI) and Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, and emerging AI initiatives. Keeping records on Canadian-owned infrastructure, accessible only through Canadian legal process, also supports institutions' privacy, data protection and records stewardship obligations.Craig McLellan, CEO of ThinkOn, said,“Government records are the country's memory. They're how Canadians get answers through access to information requests, how departments stay accountable, and increasingly what responsible AI will be built on. That memory shouldn't depend on infrastructure governed by another country's laws. Together with Preservica, we're giving public sector institutions a way to modernize how they preserve records while keeping them firmly under Canadian control. Preservica is exactly the kind of best-in-class software we're bringing onto Canada's sovereign cloud, so public sector organizations don't have to choose between the tools they want and the control they need.”Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica, added,“Many government organizations retain important long-term records in their ECM and legacy systems, which poses a risk of losing access to important records as legacy systems age. By moving these records into Preservica, they remain accessible, governed and preserved over time while reducing operating costs. Partnering with ThinkOn means our Canadian government customers can now do this on sovereign, Canadian-owned infrastructure.”Through the partnership, Canadian public sector entities can combine Preservica's Active Digital Preservation and Preserve365 solutions with ThinkOn's federally cleared, sovereign Canadian cloud to intelligently archive records from existing ECM and legacy systems. ThinkOn and Preservica will bring the solution to market together, supported by ThinkOn's network of more than 200 channel partners.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):Q: What is Digital Preservation?A: Digital Preservation is all about making sure you can always quickly find, view, use, and trust your digital content and records over decades-or forever. This means going beyond simply storing your files to making sure they are maintained in a file format that you can instantly view and use no matter what application they were originally created in. Preservica is a market leader in Active Digital PreservationTM and the most trusted Digital Preservation platform on the market.Q: What is data sovereignty?A: Data sovereignty means data is subject to the laws of the country in which it is collected and stored and access to that data is not dependent on permissions granted outside of your own country in order to access it. It is distinct from data residency, which refers only to the physical location of data. Because cloud services can operate across borders, public sector organizations must also consider who owns and operates the infrastructure that holds their records and select providers that are Canadian-owned and operated.Q: How can Government of Canada (GC) departments efficiently and cost-effectively archive records, while maintaining data sovereignty?A: Government of Canada (GC) departments have to cut the cost of running government without losing control of the records Canadians rely on. Preservica on ThinkOn's sovereign cloud lets them retire costly legacy storage and manual work while keeping every record on Canadian soil.

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications (for Preservica)

+1 781-964-3536

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ThinkOn & Preservica Partner to Keep Canada's Permanent Government Records Usable, Affordable & Under Canadian Control News Provided By Preservica October 27, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.