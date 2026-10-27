BRICS Meet Backs Agenda For Sustainable Growth, Equitable Access To AI For Global South

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Representatives of the Parliaments of BRICS member countries on Tuesday expressed support for accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, harnessing digital technologies to address challenges faced by developing countries and ensuring equitable access to AI for the Global South.

The members strongly backed India's BRICS Chairship in 2026, themed "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, which reflects a shared commitment to strengthening BRICS cooperation to address common challenges in a balanced, inclusive and forward-looking manner, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting here.

Presiding Officers and representatives of the Parliaments of the BRICS member countries comprising Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE met here under the theme“Fostering Parliaments For People-Centric Development.

The joint statement acknowledged that eradicating poverty in all its forms, including extreme poverty, is the most significant global challenge and a prerequisite for sustainable development. It also looked forward to close cooperation and substantive contribution of BRICS countries in shaping the global agenda for the sustainable development beyond 2030.

Recognising the urgency of addressing climate change, the BRICS members call for intensifying efforts, through dialogue and international cooperation, to implement nationally determined contributions (NDCs), strengthen mitigation and adaptation efforts, and promote just transition pathways, with a view to achieving the objectives of the UNFCCC and the goals of its Paris Agreement.

It also called for developed countries to provide additional, adequate, predictable, accessible financial resources, capacity building support, technology development and transfer to developing countries on mutually agreed terms for adaptation in the fight against climate change.

The joint statement further acknowledged the transformative potential of Emerging Technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). It emphasises the necessity of ensuring the open, safe, secure, stable, equitably accessible, peaceful and interoperable use and development of ICTs environment while respecting sovereignty and national security of each country.

"We recognise that Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents immense opportunity to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development for all. We further note the importance of international cooperation in enhancing equitable access to AI resources, capacity building, knowledge and opportunities in accordance with national priorities and applicable laws while ensuring the safe, secure inclusive and reliable development and use of AI," said the joint statement.

In addition, promoting energy efficiency of AI systems, fostering AI Science and Innovation, leveraging AI for economic growth and social good and mitigating potential risks would be essential for promoting a just, fair, equitable and prosperous future of all countries, especially those of Global South. We emphasise the need to strengthen the digital sovereignty of BRICS member countries by protecting data privacy and security of personal information as well as by building resilient national technological ecosystems," it added.

The joint statement also reiterated the BRICS commitment to achieving universal and meaningful connectivity for all and encourage collaborative efforts to facilitate the deployment of digital infrastructure, including digital public infrastructure, to facilitate economic development, social inclusion, improved public service delivery, and enhance resilience and innovation.

In this regard, it noted that the proposal to launch the digital public infrastructure repository for BRICS countries and pilot projects of digital public infrastructure solutions for digital transformation for BRICS countries.