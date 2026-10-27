4 Cops Suspended Over Lax Probe Into Fatal Accident By Kerala Judge's Minor Son Driving Mercedes

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 27 (IANS) Four Kerala Police personnel have been suspended for lapses in the investigation into the fatal Cheranalloor road accident caused by the 17-year-old son of an Additional Sessions Judge driving a luxury vehicle, following widespread criticism and protests over the handling of the case in which an elderly man lost his life.

The suspension came hours after the ADGP of Police, P. Vijayan, arrived here and inspected the accident site, then went to the house of the deceased and held consultations with the probe team.

Those suspended are CI Shyam Kumar, Station House Officer Viswajith, Grade SI Manoj and Civil Police Officer Arunjith.

The action comes after Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday admitted in the Kerala Assembly that the police had made mistakes in investigating the accident.

The crash occurred at around 2.20 a.m. on October 25 on Container Road in Cheranalloor, near Kochi. Jayabalakrishnan, 55, was returning home after closing his roadside eatery when the Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by the judge's minor son, hit his scooter.

The police initially registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 105 of the BNS, dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was subsequently added.

The Kochi City Police have also booked the Additional Sessions Judge, who is posted at a court in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, as an accused under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act.

He is the registered owner of the car involved in the accident.

The provision holds a vehicle owner or guardian accountable when a minor commits a motor vehicle offence, subject to statutory exceptions.

Police have said the proceedings against the judicial officer are being carried out in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

The District Judiciary and the Kerala High Court would also be informed.

The victim's family and several political and youth organisations had demanded action, questioning the handling of the case and calling for accountability.

The Juvenile Justice Board in Ernakulam granted bail to the 17-year-old on Monday.

The suspension of the four police personnel follows mounting pressure for a proper investigation and action against those responsible for any lapses.

The case has drawn considerable public attention, with questions being raised over police accountability and the application of the law when a fatal accident involves the family of a judicial officer or an influential person.