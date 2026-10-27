'Harass Farmers And Face Action': Eknath Shinde Warns Lenders Against Forced Loan Recoveries

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday issued a stern warning to microfinance institutions, private moneylenders, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and banks against coercing drought-hit farmers for loan repayments.

Stressing that the state government will not tolerate mental harassment or forced recoveries that drive distressed farmers to take extreme steps, he assured that the administration stands firmly with the farming community.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the state's zero-tolerance stance.

"Whether it is a microfinance firm, a finance company, a bank, or a private moneylender-anyone harassing a farmer will not be spared," he stated, referencing a recent incident of aggressive loan recovery in Nanded.

He warned that strict criminal charges will be registered against recovery agents or institutions attempting to intimidate farmers or take them into custody at offices.

Shinde said that necessary directives have been communicated following discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and financial institutions. He appealed to farmers not to panic if targeted by recovery agents.

"If anyone pressures you for recovery, do not be afraid. Contact government officials immediately. The state is standing right behind you," he urged.

He said that around 1.5 crore farmers across drought-stricken areas in the state will benefit from relief schemes.

Shinde assured that no eligible farmer will be left behind. The Rs 5,000 cash relief has been declared ahead of Diwali serves as immediate financial support, alongside additional government subsidies and concessions. Local administrations have been instructed to streamline the supply of drinking water, water tankers, and cattle fodder.

Promoting fodder cultivation along dam silt beds with guaranteed prices and financial incentives is also underway, he noted.

Shinde also hit back at the opposition over recent political controversies.

Condemning Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's critical remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde termed the statements deplorable.

"Using such low-level language against the Prime Minister of the country is deeply condemnable. I denounced it yesterday, and I do so today as well," he said.

He targeted Rahul Gandhi and Congress leadership, alleging that opposition leaders are growing anxious over the nation's rapid development under PM Modi.

"While PM Modi is working tirelessly to unite the nation, some people dream of tearing it apart. This is not Nepal, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh-this is India, a new and resolute India," he added.