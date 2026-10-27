MP Cabinet Approves Over Rs 8,225 Crore For Development Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved a series of development schemes and financial proposals of more than Rs 8,225 crore to foster holistic growth and strengthen the state's administrative machinery.

The meeting, held at the Mantralaya, prioritised agricultural expansion and water resource management.

The cabinet sanctioned Rs 3,378.69 crore for major irrigation projects in Chhindwara, Seoni, Morena, Sagar and Damoh from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Of this, Rs 2,611.13 crore has been allocated to the Chhindwara Irrigation Complex to deliver water through micro-irrigation systems (drip and sprinkler) across 1,90,500 hectares.

An additional Rs 197 crore was approved for the Pench Diversion (Major) Project to develop irrigation capacity over 1,26,647 hectares in Chhindwara and Seoni districts.

The Chentikheda major irrigation project in Morena received Rs 531.15 crore for works covering 15,300 hectares, while Rs 39.41 crore was cleared for the Panchamnagar Irrigation Complex in Sagar and Damoh, which will irrigate 25,000 hectares via pipeline networks from the Pagra Dam.

In a significant push for environmental conservation, the Cabinet approved utilising Rs 2,050.03 crore from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAMPA) for the 2026-27 Annual Action Plan.

The funds will support compensatory afforestation, restoration of degraded forests, river rejuvenation through catchment-area plantations, soil and water conservation, village-adjacent plantations for rural livelihoods, voluntary relocation of villages from protected areas, habitat development, urban forests (Nagar Van), and strengthening of forest and wildlife infrastructure.

To ensure uninterrupted public health services, Rs 1,743.58 crore was sanctioned for schemes under the Public Health and Medical Education Department.

Separately, Rs 651.25 crore was approved for social justice initiatives and welfare schemes for persons with disabilities.

Administrative strengthening measures included approval to establish District Education Officer offices in the newly formed districts of Niwari, Mauganj, Pandhurna and Maihar, involving the creation of 68 new posts and engagement of 32 personnel through outsourcing.

The Cabinet also cleared Rs 345.52 crore for schemes related to the Economic Offences Wing and Rs 40 crore for maintenance of assets under the Law and Legislative Affairs Department.