Ghatkopar SHOCKER: Father Allegedly Throws 9-Month-Old Son Off Skywalk During Fight With Wife

An incident of domestic abuse turned into a terrible scenario when a nine-month-old kid died during treatment after his father reportedly threw him off a skywalk near Ghatkopar railroad station after an altercation with his wife.

The incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the accused, Jafar Shaikh, hurled their nine-month-old baby Aarav over the skywalk railing after a furious fight with his wife Aarti Shaikh.

According to the Ghatkopar police, Aarti and her small child were on the skywalk near the Ghatkopar railroad station when her husband arrived. According to reports, the couple got into a furious dispute over a domestic matter.

It is said that Jafar abused his wife in the fight protested and he allegedly lost his temper and threw the baby he was holding over the skywalk railing from a height of about 20 feet.

Baby falls to the ground sending shockwaves through shoppers and onlookers. He suffered severe damage to his skull and internal organs, among other grave ailments.

After the tragedy locals rushed to help the hurt toddler. The infant was rushed to Sion hospital with police help for emergency care. The nine-month-old died from his wounds while receiving medical attention.

After the incident, the Ghatkopar police took the culprit into custody. Aarti Shaikh's allegation led to the registration of a case under Crime No. 1280/26.

The accused have been booked under sections 109(1), 351(3) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with attempted murder, criminal intimidation and malicious insult with intent to create breach of peace respectively.

Police are interviewing witnesses and examining CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the skywalk to reconstruct the sequence of events. Additional research is being conducted.