'Tough To Stop These Guys, They Showed Us How To Bat In Powerplay': Santner On Loss To India

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Oct 27 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was astonished by India's batting display in the third T20I here at Hnry Stadium as he admitted that stopping those batters when they are going is "pretty tough".

Led by Abhishek Sharma's 113 off 38 balls and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 19-ball 45, India made mockery of a 199-run target as they chased it down in just 13.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

The duo put up a 133-run partnership for the only wicket, took the team to 100 runs in just five overs and also powered the visitors to a record 118 in the powerplay.

100 runs from five overs is now the second-fastest team hundred in T20Is, only behind Eswatini, who had made their hundred in 4.5 overs against Mozambique earlier this year. The 118 they got from the powerplay is the highest by any team in the world, breaking the previous record of Romania, who had made 116/0 in 5.4 overs against Serbia in 2021.

Speaking on the loss, Santner stated that Abhishek and Sooryavanshi are unstoppable when they are going. "Pretty tough to stop those guys when they're going. We have seen it before; we have seen it in the IPL. Obviously, witnessed it here in New Zealand tonight," Santner told broadcasters after the game.

India won the toss for the third straight time in this series and opted to bowl first yet again. The New Zealand skipper felt that they had got a decent score, but also praised the Indian bowlers for keeping them in check in the second phase of the first innings.

"Yeah, I think I did a little bit early after the ball. It's another lost toss, but, yeah, I think the way that Daryl and BJ kind of got that partnership together, we tracked for 200 there, and obviously 200 is nice. It's a good score on a pitch like that. I thought they bowled really well those last few overs, really got the yorkers in and made it tough for us. So, yeah, reasonably happy. We knew that it was a good wicket.

Santner said that it became tough when New Zealand were defending due to dew and hailed the Indian batters for showing them the way to bat in the powerplay. "Obviously, when the dew comes in, it's pretty tough to stop, and the powerplay is such a massive part of this game, and they showed, I guess, how to bat in the powerplay," he added.

The Kiwis will still take some positives from the game, especially with different batters putting up hands in the series so far. Glenn Phillips made 82* and 70 in the first two matches, while Daryl Mitchell slammed a career-best 89* in the third one. "Yeah, we have seen guys who have gotten in and kicked on, which is making the 80s - Glenn the other night, Daryl today. So, yeah, the batting is a bit firing nicely, obviously different guys stepping up, which is always nice.

"You know, guys have got confidence under their belt, which is good. So, yeah, I mean, we know where to score runs against these guys, because it's pretty tough to defend," he added.

Santner, who took a four-wicket haul in the second T20I and nearly denied India chasing 181 on a tricky Christchurch track, delayed his arrival with the ball in the third match and came to bowl only in the ninth over. Speaking on the move, Santner said that he didn't feel there was much in the surface for the left-arm finger spinner.

"No, I think, yeah, I just watched Axar in the first innings. There wasn't a lot there, and there was a little bit of nibble with the seamers. But I think once they're going, it's change of pace. We had to try Bracewell with two left-handers to start. You know, they played that over of spin very well.

"And then, yeah, I think from there we were trying to change it up and see what we can do. But, yeah, we're going to have to look at, you know, ways to try to stop them. And we've seen it before. It's pretty tough to stop them, but we go to Eden Park, where it's potentially smaller all around. So, yeah, we're going to have to try to find ways, I guess," he concluded.