Meghan Joins Junior MasterChef Australia as 2027 Special Guest
(MENAFN) Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is heading back to the kitchen as a special guest on the revived Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027, an Australian commercial broadcaster announced Tuesday.
Some reports billed Meghan as a co-host, but the official announcement said she will work alongside host and MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow to mentor the young contestants.
“I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” Meghan said.
“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”
The return builds on Meghan’s 2026 turn as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia. A media company that distributes the show in Australia and New Zealand said that episode pulled the program’s biggest Sunday audience since 2023.
Yeow said she was delighted the children’s edition is coming back after a six-year absence.
“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers – I’m expecting plenty of delicious surprises and a little mischief, too.”
Meghan has already fronted food and lifestyle programming on a streaming service, in With Love, Meghan, which ran for two seasons plus a Christmas special. In 2016, she appeared as a guest judge on the US series Chopped Junior.
Before she married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was best known for playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits. She and Harry stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and have since pursued independent media and commercial ventures.
Junior MasterChef Australia, made by a production company, returns to the broadcaster in 2027. Further details on Meghan’s role, the contestants and the schedule have yet to be announced.
Some reports billed Meghan as a co-host, but the official announcement said she will work alongside host and MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow to mentor the young contestants.
“I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” Meghan said.
“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”
The return builds on Meghan’s 2026 turn as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia. A media company that distributes the show in Australia and New Zealand said that episode pulled the program’s biggest Sunday audience since 2023.
Yeow said she was delighted the children’s edition is coming back after a six-year absence.
“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers – I’m expecting plenty of delicious surprises and a little mischief, too.”
Meghan has already fronted food and lifestyle programming on a streaming service, in With Love, Meghan, which ran for two seasons plus a Christmas special. In 2016, she appeared as a guest judge on the US series Chopped Junior.
Before she married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was best known for playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits. She and Harry stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and have since pursued independent media and commercial ventures.
Junior MasterChef Australia, made by a production company, returns to the broadcaster in 2027. Further details on Meghan’s role, the contestants and the schedule have yet to be announced.
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