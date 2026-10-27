Kremlin Open to Orban as UN Chief If Nominated, Peskov Says
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said Tuesday it would weigh a bid by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for UN secretary-general should he be formally put forward.
“If such a candidate emerges, they will also be considered,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters at a briefing, responding to press reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump has urged Orban to consider running.
Peskov said the subject did not come up during the Oct. 9 phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The reports stem from a Sunday story in a major US financial daily, which said the Trump administration had encouraged Orban to explore a run, with Russia and China reportedly receptive. Officials from three countries confirmed that Washington had floated the idea, the report said. It could make Orban a joint candidate backed by the United States, Russia and China, and a final decision is still pending.
A US State Department official conceded the notion might initially seem far-fetched but argued that the three powers could muster enough support in the UN Security Council.
On the trilateral peace talks on Ukraine expected next month in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, Peskov said the dates have not yet been fixed.
He also addressed the local ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, saying Russia has so far logged no violations. The truce, brokered last week by US first lady Melania Trump, took effect at 0100GMT on Tuesday to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.
“If such a candidate emerges, they will also be considered,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters at a briefing, responding to press reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump has urged Orban to consider running.
Peskov said the subject did not come up during the Oct. 9 phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The reports stem from a Sunday story in a major US financial daily, which said the Trump administration had encouraged Orban to explore a run, with Russia and China reportedly receptive. Officials from three countries confirmed that Washington had floated the idea, the report said. It could make Orban a joint candidate backed by the United States, Russia and China, and a final decision is still pending.
A US State Department official conceded the notion might initially seem far-fetched but argued that the three powers could muster enough support in the UN Security Council.
On the trilateral peace talks on Ukraine expected next month in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, Peskov said the dates have not yet been fixed.
He also addressed the local ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, saying Russia has so far logged no violations. The truce, brokered last week by US first lady Melania Trump, took effect at 0100GMT on Tuesday to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.
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