GCC Secretary General to Deliver Opening Address at 20th Annual GPCA Forum in Dubai

(MENAFN- GPCA) Dubai, UAE – 27 October 2026: The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, has announced that H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General, Gulf Cooperation Council, will deliver the opening address at the 20th Annual GPCA Forum, taking place on 22–24 November 2026, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE. The forum will bring together policymakers and regional and global industry leaders to explore how the chemical industry can strengthen resilience, enhance competitiveness, and create sustainable long-term value for the region and beyond.

Marking two decades as a leading platform for dialogue and collaboration, the forum comes at a defining moment for the industry as geopolitical dynamics, shifting trade patterns, supply chain disruptions, and evolving policy environments are reshaping global value chains and creating new demands on businesses across the chemical sector.

Held under the theme “Persistence with Purpose: Built to Endure,” the forum will bring together global and regional chemical CEOs, policymakers, technology and logistics service providers, consultants and youth to explore what it takes for the industry to continue to lead through periods of uncertainty.

The forum’s Day 1, 23 November, will begin with a welcome address by Dr. Faisal AlFaqeer, Chairman, GPCA, and CEO and Executive Board Member, SABIC, followed by the opening address from the GCC Secretary General on the prerequisites for building enduring and resilient businesses.

A CEO plenary will bring together Aloke Lohia, Founder and Group CEO, Indorama Ventures; and Ashraf Al Mamari, CEO, OQ Group, to discuss the CEO playbook for 2027 and the opportunities to rebuild the industry at a defining moment. The plenary will be followed by a state of the industry keynote from Eren Cetinkaya, Distinguished Partner, McKinsey & Co., on the new architecture of resilience in global petrochemicals.

A leadership dialogue will feature Ibrahim A. Al-Rushoud, CEO, SIPCHEM; Jonatas Melo, President, Baystar; and Wassim Al-Khatib, CEO, Middle East and North Africa, and Board Member, Lazard.

On Day 2, 24 November, Dr. Udo Jung, Senior Advisor, BCG, will deliver an industry roadmap on the next competitive edge, followed by a fireside chat featuring H.E. Dr. Nabeel Al Amoudi, Senior Advisor and Vice Chairperson, Olayan Financing Company, on leadership, scale and transformation in the Middle East. As part of a leadership dialogue, Naser Aldousari, President & CEO, EQUATE Group and Ignacio Torras, President & CEO, Tricon Energy, will share their insights on the GCC's strategic role in shaping stability.

H.E. Dr. Raja Almarzoqi, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Economy and Planning, Saudi Arabia, will join Ahmed Alsubaey, CEO & Board Member, Bahri; Ala’ Al-Shaikh, Group CEO, Basic Chemical Industries (BCI); and Yogesh Mehta, Founder & Chairman, Petrochem, for another leadership dialogue on navigating global trade realignment for competitive advantage.



Taking delegates to the next decade, Nicolas Poirot, CEO, Africa, Middle East, South & Central Asia, Air Liquide, and Jim Seward, EVP and Chief Innovation Officer, LyondellBasell, will look at the capabilities and innovation needed for growth and resilience.



On the morning of 22 November, the Pre-Conference Day, the forum will host a workshop aimed at young professionals and industry leaders to address the topic “Shaping the Future of Work in the Chemical Industry” facilitated by Alvarez & Marsal. The workshop will be followed by a Women in Chemicals Symposium held in partnership with McKinsey & Company. Throughout the event, delegates will have an opportunity to attend the 4th GPCA Solutions Xchange and the GPCA Sustainability Pavilion, which will showcase the region’s sustainability initiatives and circular solutions. On the morning of Day 1, the 8th GPCA Legacy Award “Al Rowad” will honor one outstanding regional chemical industry pioneer who laid down the foundations for a chemical and petrochemical industry in the GCC.



Mater Aldhafeeri, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “As the region navigates what may be viewed from the outside as a challenging period, it continues to demonstrate its ability to host major industry gatherings that drive meaningful dialogue and collaboration. The Annual GPCA Forum reflects that resilience. This November, we look forward to welcoming our international friends and partners to Dubai, as they come together to exchange perspectives, connect with industry leaders and explore new opportunities for collaboration.”



He added: “This spirit is at the heart of this year’s theme, which reflects not only the strength of the industry, but also the character of the region and its determination to continue creating value, fostering innovation, and building lasting partnerships.”

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