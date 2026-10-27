Apple Replaces Faulty iPhone Duo Screens Days After Launch
(MENAFN) Apple is replacing iPhone Duo handsets with defective displays only days after its long-awaited first foldable went on sale, a major British broadcaster reported Tuesday.
The company acknowledged “an issue impacting the inner display on a small number” of devices and told affected customers to get in touch for a replacement. It has not said how many units are involved.
Photos spreading across social media show lines running through the screens of the device, which retails for thousands of US dollars. Some owners posted images of cracks along the central crease, and others said the phone makes a crunching sound when opened.
The fault surfaced just after the Duo drew crowds to Apple stores around the world last week, as the company works to reinvigorate its device lineup and take on foldable phones from competitors.
Justin Lokos is among those affected. He posted a photo of lines across the right side of his screen, then followed up with an image of his replacement phone next to the damaged unit. He thanked an Apple store in New York for its help, according to the broadcaster.
The scale of the problem is still unclear. Some of the images online may have been created or altered with artificial intelligence.
The Duo has a 7.6-inch (19.3-centimeter) inner display joined by a central hinge. That complex component has also troubled other makers of foldable phones. In 2019, Samsung suffered a similar setback when reviewers reported screen failures on its first foldable, the Galaxy Fold, shortly before its scheduled launch.
The company acknowledged “an issue impacting the inner display on a small number” of devices and told affected customers to get in touch for a replacement. It has not said how many units are involved.
Photos spreading across social media show lines running through the screens of the device, which retails for thousands of US dollars. Some owners posted images of cracks along the central crease, and others said the phone makes a crunching sound when opened.
The fault surfaced just after the Duo drew crowds to Apple stores around the world last week, as the company works to reinvigorate its device lineup and take on foldable phones from competitors.
Justin Lokos is among those affected. He posted a photo of lines across the right side of his screen, then followed up with an image of his replacement phone next to the damaged unit. He thanked an Apple store in New York for its help, according to the broadcaster.
The scale of the problem is still unclear. Some of the images online may have been created or altered with artificial intelligence.
The Duo has a 7.6-inch (19.3-centimeter) inner display joined by a central hinge. That complex component has also troubled other makers of foldable phones. In 2019, Samsung suffered a similar setback when reviewers reported screen failures on its first foldable, the Galaxy Fold, shortly before its scheduled launch.
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