Sharon Eyal and Romeo Castellucci, Lev Dodin and Akram Khan, Peter Frankopan and Manal Al-Dowayan: Baku International Arts Festival Announces Parallel Programme

(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) The second multi-genre Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF), held in Baku from 28 October to 8 November 2026 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, has announced its parallel programme.



Like the main festival programme, it will open with an event dedicated to the musical history of the city: on 29 October, an open conversation with the renowned violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky will take place at the Baku Book Center. Like the other musical events of the festival, the open discussion will be timed to the 120th anniversary of the birth of Dmitri Shostakovich, whose life and fate were closely linked to the capital of Azerbaijan. Sitkovetsky will share with the audience his personal reflections on the composer’s work and the history of his musical family, which is directly connected to the figure of Shostakovich. The famous musician’s recollections, placed in the historical context of the era, will frame a lively discussion devoted to the legacy of the great Shostakovich.



The very next day, on 30 October, an open meeting with one of the most iconic theatre directors of our time, Lev Dodin, will take place at the same venue. A director, teacher and artistic director of one of the best theatres in Russia, he has influenced several generations of actors and theatre practitioners. Over more than five decades he has created a unique theatrical language based on a deep interest in literature, the integrity of the acting ensemble and an exceptionally meticulous rehearsal process. His artistic path is inseparable from the Maly Drama Theatre — Theatre of Europe: under his leadership, a distinctive theatrical culture has been formed here that has won international recognition. The creative meeting, held within the framework of the festival presentation of the production of The Seagull, offers a rare opportunity to come into contact with the inner world of a master for whom Chekhov has remained the most important figure throughout his entire creative life.



On 31 October, a public discussion will take place featuring the cult choreographer Akram Khan and one of the leading contemporary artists Manal Al-Dowayan, devoted to the dialogue between visual arts and current dance forms. Over the past twenty-five years, Akram Khan has created a unique choreographic language based on the dialogue between the traditions of classical Indian dance and contemporary choreography. In the dance production Thikra: Night of Remembering, presented in the main programme of BIAF, this language meets the visual world of Manal Al-Dowayan, who served as visual director and created the set design and costumes for the production. Significantly, the creative meeting with the outstanding artists will take place in the space of Gazelli Art House, where Al-Dowayan’s works are presented as part of the group exhibition Everything Folds, Unfolds, Refolds curated by Auronda Scalera and Dr Alfredo Cramerotti. Akram Khan will join the discussion via live online broadcast from New York, while Manal Al-Dowayan will specially fly to Baku for the meeting with the audience.



On 1 November, at the Heydar Aliyev Center, audiences will be able to witness the process of creating a new production by one of the most sought-after choreographers of our time, Sharon Eyal. Guests will be able to attend a closed showing of choreographic fragments and also talk personally with the creators during an open meeting. The Work in Progress programme will also include a screening of a short film about Sharon Eyal’s aesthetics and an introductory lecture on her phenomenal contribution to contemporary dance. Sharon Eyal is one of the most hypnotic and uncompromising figures in contemporary choreography. Her signature style is instantly recognisable: flawless geometry of movement on the edge of human possibility, performed on high demi-pointe to a minimalist electronic beat. Eyal’s work is always a magnetic spectacle that does not merely fascinate the viewer but subordinates their inner rhythm to its hypnotic force. CHELEBI supports Sharon Eyal’s Work in Progress as an Official Partner, continuing the brand’s engagement with Azerbaijan’s cultural landscape and its commitment to fostering dialogue across contemporary art, design and performance.



On 6 and 7 November, at the Museum of Stone Chronicle, there will be performances of the new work To Carthage then I came by the cult Italian director Romeo Castellucci and his long-time collaborator, composer Scott Gibbons. This is not a performance in the classical sense, but a sound ritual on the border of dramatic theatre, concert and visual arts. The world premiere took place in Brussels in spring 2026; for Baku, Castellucci is rebuilding the work for the specific venue. The Museum of Stone Chronicle — the former Siemens brothers power station on State Flag Square — ceases to be mere scenery and begins to sound as a separate part. This is a performance on the edge of protest punk and intimate prayer, after which the hall continues to resonate for a long time.



On the closing day of the festival, 8 November, a meeting will take place at the Baku Book Center with well-known British historian and writer Peter Frankopan, author of the international bestseller The Silk Roads: A New History of the World, which has sold more than two million copies and been translated into more than forty languages. The Oxford professor offered his own view of the map of world history, shifting its centre from Europe to the space between the Mediterranean and China — where religions, empires and ideas converged. The conversation will be devoted to the East and, in particular, to Baku: a city that has stood for centuries at the crossroads of roads and today finds itself once again at the crossroads of cultures. This is a living conversation about the past, present and future — and about why this city is once again at the centre of the world map. To discover more of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and travel experiences, visit the website and follow on social media.

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