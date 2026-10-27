Thikra: Night of Remembering by Akram Khan and Manal AlDowayan comes to Abu Dhabi— the final touring work of Akram Khan Company
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) On 20 and 21 November 2026, the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s first cultural centre, opened in 1981 at the initiative of Sheikh Zayed beside Qasr Al Hosn will present the contemporary dance production, Thikra: Night of Remembering.
Commissioned by Wadi AlFann, a global cultural destination for contemporary art in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, the production is the latest work by multi-award-winning director and choreographer Akram Khan. Renowned for his unique movement language that blends contemporary and classical Indian dance, the performance is a collaboration with Visual Director, Manal AlDowayan, who has created the set design and costumes. The production is presented in partnership with the Cultural Foundation under DCT Abu Dhabi.
Thikra from the Arabic for “memory” and “remembrance” is conceived as a night ritual: women gather for one night only to awaken the spirits of those who came before them. Through a sacred ceremony and shared remembrance, they transcend the boundaries of time, uniting past and present in a profound act of renewal. The original score is by the Indian-American singer and composer Aditya Prakash, featuring more than 40 international musicians, including recordings of local musicians from AlUla. The performance has been created with artisans from AlUla’s art and design centre; Madrasat Addeera, AlUla Music Hub and members of AlUla’s community.
Akram Khan, Artistic Director and Co-founder of Akram Khan Company, said: “Thikra: Night of Remembering is a work that is a personal and spiritual reflection on remembering on what we choose to carry forward and what we must lay to rest. Collaborating with Manal AlDowayan and creating Thikra in the landscape of AlUla reminded me of art’s profound ability to connect us across cultures, geographies and generations. It feels like a meaningful conclusion to the current chapter of the Company, a celebration of the stories, ideas and connections that have shaped us over the last 25 years.”
The visual world of the production was created by Wadi AlFann visual artist Manal AlDowayan, known for her large-scale multimedia installation in the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale. For Thikra, she brought traditional craft together with contemporary form: natural dyes echo the tones of the desert landscape, and geometric motifs drawn from the heritage of AlUla mark the role and symbolism of each protagonist.
“Thikra: Night of Remembering is about the power of memory, women’s stories, and the strength of community. It marks a personal milestone as my first time working on both costume and set design, as well as my first collaboration with my friend and great creative force Akram Khan. This unique opportunity has allowed me to incorporate performance into my artistic practice, blending performance, sound, costume and local artistry to honour the past and inspire the future,” said Manal AlDowayan.
Hamad Alhomiedan, Director, Arts and Creative Industries, Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “We are incredibly proud and moved to see Thikra: Night of Remembering continue to tour across the globe and return to the region. A major commission by Wadi AlFann, an upcoming global destination for contemporary art, not only is Thikra a world-first for Saudi Arabia, but it also highlights the invaluable contributions of local talent and craftsmanship from the people of AlUla. Taking inspiration from thousands of years of ancient civilisations, AlUla is once again emerging as a crossroads of cultures. We are delighted to have worked with Akram Khan and Manal AlDowayan to bring this magnificent and epic performance to the world, and we look forward to welcoming audiences in Abu Dhabi.”
The work is inspired by the ancient myths and dramatic landscapes of AlUla. The site-specific world premiere took place in January 2025 under the stars in the ancient oasis of AlUla, set against the cliffs of Wadi AlFann’s desert canyon and featured as part of the AlUla Arts Festival 2025. The indoor adaptation has toured since June 2025 and brings the 25-year journey of the legendary Akram Khan Company, founded by Akram Khan and Farooq Chaudhry, to a meaningful turning point, with the Company announcing that Thikra would be its final touring production. The tour will run through to March 2027.
These performances of Thikra: Night of Remembering are a rare chance to see the company bring this chapter of its history to an end with a work of such force and brilliance.
Commissioned by Wadi AlFann, a global cultural destination for contemporary art in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, the production is the latest work by multi-award-winning director and choreographer Akram Khan. Renowned for his unique movement language that blends contemporary and classical Indian dance, the performance is a collaboration with Visual Director, Manal AlDowayan, who has created the set design and costumes. The production is presented in partnership with the Cultural Foundation under DCT Abu Dhabi.
Thikra from the Arabic for “memory” and “remembrance” is conceived as a night ritual: women gather for one night only to awaken the spirits of those who came before them. Through a sacred ceremony and shared remembrance, they transcend the boundaries of time, uniting past and present in a profound act of renewal. The original score is by the Indian-American singer and composer Aditya Prakash, featuring more than 40 international musicians, including recordings of local musicians from AlUla. The performance has been created with artisans from AlUla’s art and design centre; Madrasat Addeera, AlUla Music Hub and members of AlUla’s community.
Akram Khan, Artistic Director and Co-founder of Akram Khan Company, said: “Thikra: Night of Remembering is a work that is a personal and spiritual reflection on remembering on what we choose to carry forward and what we must lay to rest. Collaborating with Manal AlDowayan and creating Thikra in the landscape of AlUla reminded me of art’s profound ability to connect us across cultures, geographies and generations. It feels like a meaningful conclusion to the current chapter of the Company, a celebration of the stories, ideas and connections that have shaped us over the last 25 years.”
The visual world of the production was created by Wadi AlFann visual artist Manal AlDowayan, known for her large-scale multimedia installation in the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale. For Thikra, she brought traditional craft together with contemporary form: natural dyes echo the tones of the desert landscape, and geometric motifs drawn from the heritage of AlUla mark the role and symbolism of each protagonist.
“Thikra: Night of Remembering is about the power of memory, women’s stories, and the strength of community. It marks a personal milestone as my first time working on both costume and set design, as well as my first collaboration with my friend and great creative force Akram Khan. This unique opportunity has allowed me to incorporate performance into my artistic practice, blending performance, sound, costume and local artistry to honour the past and inspire the future,” said Manal AlDowayan.
Hamad Alhomiedan, Director, Arts and Creative Industries, Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “We are incredibly proud and moved to see Thikra: Night of Remembering continue to tour across the globe and return to the region. A major commission by Wadi AlFann, an upcoming global destination for contemporary art, not only is Thikra a world-first for Saudi Arabia, but it also highlights the invaluable contributions of local talent and craftsmanship from the people of AlUla. Taking inspiration from thousands of years of ancient civilisations, AlUla is once again emerging as a crossroads of cultures. We are delighted to have worked with Akram Khan and Manal AlDowayan to bring this magnificent and epic performance to the world, and we look forward to welcoming audiences in Abu Dhabi.”
The work is inspired by the ancient myths and dramatic landscapes of AlUla. The site-specific world premiere took place in January 2025 under the stars in the ancient oasis of AlUla, set against the cliffs of Wadi AlFann’s desert canyon and featured as part of the AlUla Arts Festival 2025. The indoor adaptation has toured since June 2025 and brings the 25-year journey of the legendary Akram Khan Company, founded by Akram Khan and Farooq Chaudhry, to a meaningful turning point, with the Company announcing that Thikra would be its final touring production. The tour will run through to March 2027.
These performances of Thikra: Night of Remembering are a rare chance to see the company bring this chapter of its history to an end with a work of such force and brilliance.
PAZ Marketing Management
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