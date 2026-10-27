UN: 136,000 Flee Ukraine Strikes as Millions Lose Heat, Power
(MENAFN) The UN refugee agency warned Tuesday that escalating Russian assaults on Ukraine’s energy grid and civilian sites are uprooting more people, leaving millions without heat or electricity and short of water and other basic necessities.
UNHCR Regional Director for Europe Philippe Leclerc told reporters in Geneva that a growing tempo of missile and drone strikes is endangering civilians nationwide, including in areas well away from the front lines.
Ten security incidents hit UNHCR staff or humanitarian partners between Sept. 1 and Oct. 14, the agency said. They included strikes close to aid workers, offices, warehouses and clearly marked humanitarian vehicles.
“UNHCR calls on the Russian Federation to cease attacks on civilians and reiterates that humanitarian workers and assets must be protected and not treated as targets,” Leclerc said.
The numbers point to a sharp surge in displacement. More than 136,000 evacuees have moved through UNHCR-supported transit centers since January, roughly 70% above the nearly 80,000 logged across all of 2025, according to the agency. Nearly 40% of those fleeing are elderly, and many others live with disabilities.
An estimated 10.8 million people inside Ukraine require humanitarian aid, while almost 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees remain scattered across Europe.
Leclerc also cautioned that anti-refugee rhetoric and hostility are on the rise in parts of Europe, and urged governments to sustain backing for displaced Ukrainians and the communities hosting them.
Still, a recent survey found that 67% of adult Ukrainian refugees in nine European countries held jobs in 2025, while 84% of refugee children were enrolled in national schools.
UNHCR Regional Director for Europe Philippe Leclerc told reporters in Geneva that a growing tempo of missile and drone strikes is endangering civilians nationwide, including in areas well away from the front lines.
Ten security incidents hit UNHCR staff or humanitarian partners between Sept. 1 and Oct. 14, the agency said. They included strikes close to aid workers, offices, warehouses and clearly marked humanitarian vehicles.
“UNHCR calls on the Russian Federation to cease attacks on civilians and reiterates that humanitarian workers and assets must be protected and not treated as targets,” Leclerc said.
The numbers point to a sharp surge in displacement. More than 136,000 evacuees have moved through UNHCR-supported transit centers since January, roughly 70% above the nearly 80,000 logged across all of 2025, according to the agency. Nearly 40% of those fleeing are elderly, and many others live with disabilities.
An estimated 10.8 million people inside Ukraine require humanitarian aid, while almost 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees remain scattered across Europe.
Leclerc also cautioned that anti-refugee rhetoric and hostility are on the rise in parts of Europe, and urged governments to sustain backing for displaced Ukrainians and the communities hosting them.
Still, a recent survey found that 67% of adult Ukrainian refugees in nine European countries held jobs in 2025, while 84% of refugee children were enrolled in national schools.
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