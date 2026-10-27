Voyager's Tau-Targeted Gene Therapy VY1706 And Anti-Tau Antibody VY7523 For Alzheimer's Disease To Be Featured In Poster Presentations At CTAD 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference taking place in Boston, November 16-19, 2026. The poster presentations will highlight VY1706, Voyager's investigational gene therapy designed to lower tau production in the brain, and VY7523, the Company's clinical stage monoclonal antibody directed against the C-terminal region of tau.

CLINICAL TRIALS – PHASE I & IIA

First-in-human study design of VY1706, a systemically administered blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrant tau lowering gene therapy in early Alzheimer's disease (#P055). Elena Ratti, M.D., MMSc, VP, Clinical Development. Monday, November 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:30 p.m. ET

Baseline characteristics of participants enrolled in a multiple ascending dose study of the C-terminal targeting anti-tau antibody VY7523 in early Alzheimer's disease (#P054). Elena Ratti, M.D., MMSc, VP, Clinical Development. Monday, November 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:30 p.m. ET

The poster presentations will be available on Voyager's website at: .

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACERTM AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit .

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACERTM and Voyager NeuroShuttleTM are trademarks, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Voyager's belief and expectations regarding the development of its product candidates and advancement of its preclinical and clinical development programs, including Voyager's advancement of the tau silencing gene therapy program in AD, VY1706, including the first-in human study design of VY1706 and timing of achievement of clinical development milestones for VY1706, including initiation of clinical trials and achievement of first-in-human dosing in AD. Voyager's ability to advance its clinical-stage anti-tau antibody program in AD, VY7523; the therapeutic potential, safety, and pharmacological effect of Voyager's current and future product candidates; the mission, goals and value drivers for Voyager's business; and the ability to generate sufficient cash resources to enable Voyager to continue its business and operations through multiple clinical inflection points. The use of words such as“may,”“will,”“might,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“view,”“potential,”“intend,”“seek,”“predict,”“estimate,”“project,”“target,” or“continue” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements in this press release. Factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the initiation, timing, cost, progress, and results of Voyager's planned and future clinical trials including potential delays in timing as a result of slower than expected site initiation, slower than expected enrollment, the need or decision to expand the trials or other changes, which may impact Voyager's ability to meet its expected timelines and may increase its costs; expectations and decisions of regulatory authorities; Voyager's ability to replicate positive results from earlier preclinical studies or clinical trials in current or future clinical trials; potential adverse events Voyager may encounter that could negatively impact development; Voyager's ability to demonstrate that current or future product candidates are safe and effective for their proposed indications; Voyager's scientific approach and continued development of our technology platforms, including the TRACER and non-viral discovery platforms; the development by third parties of capsid identification platforms that may be competitive to our platforms and programs; Voyager's ability to create and protect our intellectual property rights; the progress and success of programs under current or future collaboration and license agreements; the sufficiency of Voyager's cash resources to fund our operations and pursue our corporate objectives; technical and other unexpected hurdles in the development, manufacture and supply of our product candidates, may delay our timing, change our plans, increase our costs, or otherwise negatively impact our business; the ability to attract and retain talented directors, employees, and contractors and the resulting impact to Voyager's business and ability to meet its goals and timelines; any of the foregoing events could impair the drivers and value creation opportunities for Voyager's business.

These risks and uncertainties are described in Voyager's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in the press release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Company and Investors: Andrea Zuniga, ...

Media: Lisa Guiterman, ...