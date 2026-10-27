Spectra Logic Introduces Storage Reclaim To Help Organizations Recover Flash And Disk Capacity They Already Own

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution moves inactive data to an economical, protected tier to delay storage expansion, supported by a partner ecosystem including Komprise, Starfish Storage and rclone.

BOULDER, CO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic®, a global leader in data management and storage solutions, today announced the availability of Spectra Storage ReclaimTM, a storage capacity optimization solution designed to help organizations extend the life of their existing storage investments.

Hard disk and flash capacity are facing increasing demand, low availability, and inflated pricing. Flash contract prices rose 55 - 60% in the first quarter of 2026 and another 70 - 75% in the second quarter, while Gartner Research expects flash prices to rise almost 250% year over year in the second half of 2026.

Storage Reclaim identifies inactive unstructured data on existing storage systems and moves it to an economical protected tier, allowing organizations to reclaim capacity for their most active workloads. It works in four steps:



Analyze: A read-only analysis measures how much data is inactive or infrequently accessed based on age and access patterns.

Identify: Policies determine which data qualifies to move from flash and disk storage to an economical, protected tier.

Move and Manage: Qualified inactive data is moved according to policy using StorCycle® or an integrated data-management technology, while maintaining the visibility, access and recall required by the customer environment. Reclaim: Flash and disk storage capacity is returned to active workloads, AI and future growth, extending the life of the storage already in place.

Qualified data moves by policy using Spectra StorCycle or other data-management software in the Storage Reclaim ecosystem, including Komprise, Starfish Storage and rclone. Spectra BlackPearl® Object Gateway and Spectra tape storage provide the foundation for economical, protected long-term retention.

“Organizations have traditionally responded to growing storage requirements by buying more capacity. But the cheapest flash you'll ever buy is the flash you already own,” said Nathan Thompson, CEO of Spectra Logic.“Storage Reclaim shows organizations what is consuming their existing storage capacity and moves data that no longer requires premium performance. With an ecosystem that includes Komprise, Starfish Storage, and rclone, customers can reclaim that capacity using the approach that best fits their environment.”

Storage Reclaim is designed for infrastructure teams facing an upcoming capacity, refresh or budget decision. It provides a measured approach to storage capacity optimization before an organization designs or purchases additional infrastructure.

For more information or to request a storage analysis visit:

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic helps organizations retain, protect, and get more value from the data they cannot afford to lose. For more than 45 years, the company has built storage systems and data management software that keep critical data secure, accessible, and economically sustainable for decades. Spectra customers include research institutions, government agencies, enterprises, and media organizations whose work depends on data remaining usable long after it was created. Learn more at spectralogic.com.

Spectra and Spectra Logic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

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CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Spectra Logic +1 (410) 658-8246...