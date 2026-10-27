Bullfrog AI Founder And CEO Vin Singh To Deliver Keynote At AIDDD Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keynote to explore the progress and remaining challenges of AI in drug discovery and development

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI"), an AI company using its proprietary platform to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, today announced that Vin Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver the keynote at the AI Drug Discovery & Development (“AIDDD”) Summit today, October 27, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Boston.

The keynote, titled“AI Drug Discovery: How Far We've Come,” will examine the progress of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development, including accelerated discovery timelines, reduced early-stage costs and the growing number of AI-derived drug candidates entering clinical trials.

Mr. Singh will also discuss emerging clinical results from AI-discovered drug candidates across the industry, including encouraging Phase I findings and the challenges that remain in later-stage development. Additionally, Mr. Singh will explore how early discovery efficiencies translate into lower overall development costs, clinical success rates and patient outcomes.

Drawing on his experience founding BullFrog AI more than nine years ago, Mr. Singh will offer his perspective on the evolution of AI, the importance of combining advanced technologies with scientific expertise, and the need to measure the industry's achievements through demonstrated results rather than technological promise alone. The keynote will also emphasize the opportunity for AI to enhance human decision-making, improve the probability of successful drug development and ultimately help bring better medicines to patients.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance pharmaceutical R&D and drug target discovery, providing AI-accelerated outputs that are optimized and human-validated. BullFrog AI operates through three complementary capabilities, deployable independently or as a combined platform: bfPREPTM for biology-aware data harmonization, bfLEAP® for causal AI analytics and patient subgroup discovery, and bfARENASTM for structured, auditable decision support. The common thread across all three: every output is traceable, every analytical decision is logged, and every recommendation is designed to be reviewed and validated by the scientific team before it drives a decision.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: .

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