Cloudcasa Expands Disaster Recovery Integrations With Enterprise Storage Vendors And Introduces A Model Context Protocol Server For AI Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest CloudCasa update adds a preview of backups using Changed Block Tracking

Paramus, NJ, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic today announced its latest feature update, led by CloudCasa Disaster Recovery (DR) support for an additional enterprise array, new Model Context Protocol (MCP) support that allows agents and AI tools to interact with CloudCasa, and a preview of Changed Block Tracking (CBT) support for virtual machine backups.

What's new:



Storage-Integrated Disaster Recovery. Dell PowerStore now joins HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000, HPE Alletra 9000, and SUSE Storage as supported storage replication providers for CloudCasa DR. With CloudCasa DR, the storage system replicates persistent volume data to the recovery site, while CloudCasa orchestrates DR failover and failback of Kubernetes applications and KubeVirt VMs. Details are available for Dell PowerStore and HPE Alletra.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support. CloudCasa now provides an MCP server, enabling AI agents to easily access and interact with CloudCasa's capabilities. Platform teams can now monitor and report on their data protection and DR status using agents and other AI tools compatible with MCP. Changed Block Tracking Preview. CloudCasa has added support for virtual machine backups using CBT, to significantly shorten backup times. CBT identifies and logs which specific disk blocks have been modified since a previous backup.

“Platform teams do more of their day-to-day work using AI assistants, and they want backup status available alongside the rest of their tooling,” said Ryan Kaw, Global VP of Sales and Alliances at CloudCasa.“The MCP server makes that possible today. This latest update to CloudCasa ensures that our clients can depend on us making virtual machine data protection faster and more efficient.”

The updated CloudCasa feature set is available now with CBT backups in preview. Full details are in the latest CloudCasa release notes.

About CloudCasa

CloudCasa, powered by Catalogic Software, delivers cloud-native backup and disaster recovery designed specifically for Kubernetes and modern application environments. The platform provides automated protection, granular recovery, migration, and ransomware resilience to help organizations safeguard applications and data across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid, and edge infrastructures. Trusted by enterprises and service providers worldwide, CloudCasa helps simplify data protection while supporting operational consistency at scale. Learn more at cloudcasa.io.

Dell and PowerStore are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. HPE and Alletra are trademarks of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP. SUSE is a registered trademark of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for CloudCasa by Catalogic +1 (410) 658-8246...