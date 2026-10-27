ICFE 2027 To Connect Global Carpet Industry With New Trade Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ICFE will return to İstanbul Expo Center for its fourth edition. The event aims to bring together approximately 35,000 industry professionals from more than 150 countries.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Carpet and Flooring Expo (ICFE) 2027 will take place at the Istanbul Fair Center (İFM) from January 6 to 9, 2027. Organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc., the fair is supported by the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters Association (GAHIB) and the İstanbul Carpet Exporters Association (IHIB).

The event will combine Türkiye's global strength in carpet production with international trade, bringing together industry professionals in Istanbul, from manufacturers, importers and wholesalers to chain stores, architects and interior designers.

A hub of global trade in the carpet industry

Showcasing Türkiye's production capabilities, design expertise and strategic geographical location to international buyers, ICFE 2027 will offer exhibitors opportunities to enter new markets, establish export connections and develop global partnerships. It is expected to host over 500 exhibitors and attract approximately 35,000 visitors from more than 150 countries.

Professional buyers from key markets in the carpet and floor coverings industry, including Germany, Italy, China, India, Belgium, the USA, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Central Asian countries, are expected to establish new trade connections with exhibitors throughout the fair.

The Directorate General of Customs of the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of Trade has introduced a significant regulation to support the exhibition and encourage international participation. Under Türkiye's customs legislation, the temporary customs duty, previously applied at 100% of the FOB (Free on Board) value of products brought to the exhibition by international exhibitors, has been reduced to 10% exclusively for ICFE 2027.

Design and knowledge sharing to take centre stage

Alongside trade activities, ICFE 2027 will host events aimed at supporting industry development.

Carpet Talks will once again bring together leading industry figures to discuss design, production, branding and sectoral transformation.

Carpet Design Awards will showcase innovative carpet designs on an international stage, while Carpet Workshop will inspire visitors through a special concept featuring designers from different countries collaborating on production.

Following its previous edition, which hosted 445 exhibitors and 31,410 visitors from 127 countries, ICFE 2027 aims to further strengthen its position among the world's leading carpet and flooring events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: Emirhan Boyacı...