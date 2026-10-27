Billiontoone To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLLN), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 10th at 2:00 PM ET

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11th at 3:20 PM ET

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the“Events” page of BillionToOne's investor relations website at .

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit .

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