Human Appeal's Winter Comedy Tour Returns For The 12Th Year Running In Aid Of Orphaned Children

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guz Khan, Tez Ilyas, Kae Kurd, Aatif Nawaz, Prince Abdi, Ali Official, Smash Bengali, Riaad Moosa, and Mic Diesel join this year's UK tour in support of orphan sponsorship programmes worldwide

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appea l, one of the UK's leading humanitarian charities, announces the return of its hugely popular annual Winter Comedy Tour, bringing some of the biggest names in comedy together for a nationwide run of shows this December, in support of Human Appeal's orphan sponsorship programmes around the world.







Now in its 12th consecutive year and the largest comedy tour of its kind in the world, the UK Winter Comedy Tour will run across a string of dates from 11 December to 31 December, giving audiences the chance to enjoy an evening of live stand-up while supporting Human Appeal's work providing long-term support to orphaned children and their families.

This year's star-studded line-up features the return of Guz Khan, best known for Man Like Mobeen and People Just Do Nothing; Aatif Nawaz, broadcaster, comedian and writer; Prince Abdi, one of the UK's leading stand-up comedians; Ali Official, comedian, presenter and content creator; Smash Bengali, known for his viral comedy and online sketches; Tez Ilyas, star of BBC Three's Man Like Mobeen; with Kae Kurd, comedian and writer; and South African comedian and doctor Riaad Moosa joining too, and Mic Diesel, rising star and BBC New Comedy Awards 2025 shortlistee.

Early Bird tickets start at just £10, with family bundles and trio deals in place to ensure it remains an affordable, feel-good night out for everyone.

Razwan Faraz, Associate Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, says:“Now in its 12th year, the Winter Comedy Tour has become a much-loved tradition, bringing people together for an evening of laughter with friends or family. It's a chance to enjoy some brilliant live comedy while providing children with ongoing support and helping them and their families build a more secure future.”

The 2026 Winter Comedy Tour will take place in the following cities:



11th December: Glasgow, Scotland, River Place, 41 Tradeston St, G5 8BH

12th December: Edinburgh, Scotland, Edinburgh International Conference Centre, The Exchange, 150 Morrison St, EH3 8EE

13th December: Newcastle, England, Newcastle Civic Centre, Barras Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8QH

14th December: Dewsbury, England, The Courts Banqueting Suite, The Court House, Wellington St, WF13 1JP

15th December: Sheffield, England, The Hope Centre, Bernard Rd, S2 5BQ

16th December: Bradford, England, LIFE Centre Events, Abundant Life Centre, Wapping Rd, BD3 0EQ

17th December: Blackburn, England, The Grand, 2 Harrison St, BB2 2JE

18th December: Manchester, England, Vermillion, Hulme Hall Lane, Lord North St, Sport City, M40 8AD

19th December: Coventry, England, CBS Arena, Judds Lane, Longford, CV6 6AQ

20th December: Birmingham, England, The New Bingley Hall, 1 Hockley Circus, B18 5PP

21st December: Leicester, England, Platinum Suite, Cobden St, LE1 2LB

22nd December: Cardiff, Wales, Premier Lounge, Cardiff City Stadium, Leckwith Rd, CF11

23rd December: Luton, England, Grand Royale Banqueting, Crescent Rd, Auction House, LU2 0AH

24th December: Southall, England, Saffron D'or, 447 Lady Margaret Rd, UB1 2QB

25th December: Bedford, England, The Marquee, Ampthill Rd, Kempston Hardwick, MK45 3JF

26th December: Croydon, England, Imperial House Banqueting, 31 Imperial Way, Croydon, CR0 4RR

27th December: East London, England, The Royal Regency, 501 High St, E12 6TH

28th December: West London, England, ILEC Conference Centre, 47 Lillie Rd, London SW6 1UD

29th December: Ilford, England, Coliseum Centre, 300-310 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1QW

30th December: Slough, England, Elite Banqueting Suite - The Park, Wexham Road, Slough SL2 5QR 31st December: London, England, London Marriott Grosvenor Square, Grosvenor Square, W1K 6JP



About Human Appeal

Human Appeal is a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and development programmes at home and abroad across over 30 countries worldwide.

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