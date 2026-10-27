Bridger Aerospace And Metatek Group Enter Into Long-Term Aircraft Services Agreement To Support Global Geophysical Surveying

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement provides for dedicated deployment of three Basler BT-67 special mission aircraft configured with advanced sensor technology

Establishes long-term, year-round recurring work for Bridger to support Metatek's global customers and service offerings

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ("Bridger," "Bridger Aerospace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's leading aerial firefighting companies, today announced it has entered into an Aircraft Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Metatek Group Ltd. ("Metatek") (TSX: MTEK), a global leader in airborne geophysical survey and sensor technology. Bridger will provide dedicated aircraft availability, modification, maintenance, and operational services in support of Metatek's global airborne geophysical sensor survey operations.

Under the Agreement, Bridger will modify, operate, and maintain a fleet of three Basler BT-67 turbine-converted aircraft, each configured to Metatek's specifications to support onboard sensor and mission equipment. Each aircraft carries an initial five-year term, automatically extended for an additional five years unless either party provides timely notice of non-renewal.

Based on the contractual terms applicable to the first aircraft, the Company estimates that the Agreement may generate aggregate gross revenue attributable to that aircraft of approximately $58 million over its initial five-year term and assumed five-year extension. This estimate comprises aircraft modification fees, fixed monthly availability fees, and flight-hour charges at contractually committed minimum utilization levels. It assumes full commitment, timely induction of the first aircraft, and continuation through the extension term. The estimate represents aggregate revenue across these services over the assumed ten-year period.

For Metatek, the Agreement provides an integrated aviation service covering aircraft availability, modification, maintenance, and operational support-functions it would otherwise need to fund in providing equivalent aircraft capacity. The aircraft will also be equipped for cold-weather operations, enabling Metatek to pursue survey opportunities in markets it has previously been unable to target with its existing aircraft.

"This agreement marks a transformational milestone in Bridger's strategy to build diversified, durable revenue streams beyond wildfire suppression and expand into long-term, recurring global operations," said Sam Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bridger Aerospace. "Metatek is recognized worldwide for its technical leadership, and we are proud to serve as their dedicated aviation partner. By combining their advanced sensor technology with Bridger's aviation expertise, we are creating a highly differentiated platform that will serve long-term global customers with innovative technology and aviation solutions.”

“Metatek needs dependable aviation capacity to support its existing operations and, with additional eFTG systems from Lockheed Martin on order, its next phase of growth,” said Dr Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Metatek.“Bridger's established, certified operations and experience in austere environments provide the dedicated aircraft, maintenance and operational support to help us improve reliability, streamline mobilisation and increase productive survey time. This agreement supports our progress towards our target of 70% operational utilisation, enabling us to generate more revenue from our instruments and strengthen project economics. It also allows us to scale without taking on the capital investment, overhead and complexity of building a larger aviation operation within Metatek, keeping our resources focused on geophysical technology and delivering for our customers.”

Bridger Aerospace will be responsible for sensor and mission systems integration required for the program, from initial engineering and modification through certification of the finished aircraft.

The program combines Metatek's advanced geophysical technology and international survey operations with Bridger Aerospace's aviation, engineering, certification, and special-mission capabilities, creating a dedicated aviation platform designed to support Metatek's expanding survey program across multiple international markets. The first missionized BT-67 aircraft is expected to enter service in 2027, subject to required modifications and certifications.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at .

About Metatek

Metatek ( ) is a global geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments.

Metatek supports national energy security and helps accelerate the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

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Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected financial and operational benefits from the Agreement and the Company's relationship with Metatek, including the estimated long-term aggregate revenue opportunity; performance, capabilities, benefits and value of the technology integration announced in this press release; the anticipated modification, certification and entry into service of each aircraft; and Bridger's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“poised,”“positioned,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,”“target,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, inability to obtain aircraft; inability to complete required certifications; risks relating to the successful development, implementation and maintenance of the integration between Bridger's and Metatek's technologies; continued collaboration between the parties; technology performance, functionality, data transmission capabilities, customer acceptance and regulatory approvals; inability to realize projected revenues; risks associated with international operations; the failure of either party to exercise the available extension term with respect to any aircraft; competitive, financial, operational and economic conditions; and the other risks described in Bridger's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings made by Bridger with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements reflect Bridger's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause Bridger's views, expectations or assessments to change. Bridger may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but Bridger specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.