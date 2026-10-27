Ocean Power Technologies To Participate In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On October 29, 2026
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader of maritime operational infrastructure and autonomous ocean systems, today announced that Tracy Pagliara, Acting Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Weed, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The discussion will cover OPT's leadership transition, strategic priorities, and focus on execution, including converting backlog and commercial opportunities into revenue. Management will also discuss defense opportunities, recent operational developments, and the role of OPT's PowerBuoy® systems and modular WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles in supporting customer requirements.
Additional topics will include gross margin improvement, cost discipline, funding growth, and key fiscal year 2027 milestones for investors to monitor.
Event Details
- Event: Water Tower Research Fireside Chat with Ocean Power Technologies Participants: Tracy Pagliara, Acting CEO, and Jason Weed, COO Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Registration: Click here to register
The virtual event is complimentary and open to all investors.
ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES
OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including MerrowsTM, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more about OPT's products, services and solutions, visit
Contact Information
Investors: 203-561-6945 or ...
Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or ...
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