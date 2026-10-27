World Cord Blood Day 2026 Connects Leading Physicians, Researchers With Healthcare Professionals And Expectant Parents

Register Free to Join World Cord Blood Day 2026

Free global event NOV 17th with cord blood experts to highlight life-saving potential of cord blood in treatment of many cancers, avoiding amputation & more.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Save the Cord Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing cord blood education, today announced World Cord Blood Day 2026, a global awareness and education event taking place on November 17th, 2026. Through a series of free virtual and community-based events around the globe, leading physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, and advocates will share the latest advances in cord blood transplantation and cellular therapies.Registration is free at .World Cord Blood Day brings together experts from across the field to increase awareness of the proven and emerging uses of umbilical cord blood stem cells and cord tissue. The event is designed for expectant parents, healthcare professionals, students, policymakers, patient advocates, and anyone interested in the future of cellular medicine.Cord blood stem cells play a critical role in treating more than 80 life-threatening diseases, including many cancers, leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell disease and thalassemia. Since the first cord blood transplant in 1988, more than 60,000 cord blood transplants have been performed worldwide. Because cord blood is more readily available and often easier to match than bone marrow, it can provide patients with access to treatment within days.When combined with advances in newborn screening, doctors are now using cord blood to potentially treat conditions such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) and Krabbe Disease. In addition, research shows great promise for cord blood in regenerative medicine focused on cerebral palsy, stroke, and other neurological conditions.Featured Online SpeakersThis year's free online conference will feature presentations from internationally recognized experts:.Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg, Duke University Marcus Center for Cellular Cures, a pioneer in cord blood transplantation and cellular therapy research..Dr. Caridad Martinez, Texas Children's Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center, a leader in pediatric cell therapy and transplantation, with expertise in treating SCID through cord blood transplantation..Dr. Arthur Evensen, Newman Regional Health, an innovative podiatric surgeon specializing in wound care and limb preservation using cord blood-derived therapies.Together, these distinguished speakers will share clinical insights, current research findings, and practical guidance relevant to healthcare providers, pediatric specialists, policymakers, students, and families planning for birth.Global Community EventsIn addition to the online conference, World Cord Blood Day will feature educational activities hosted by Inspiring Partners and Community Champions across the globe. Participating organizations and individuals will bring World Cord Blood Day to hospitals, clinics, community centers, and online audiences in their local regions and languages.World Cord Blood Day 2026 is organized and hosted by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Inspiring Partners include NMDP (formerly Be The Match), the World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA), the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT Global)."World Cord Blood Day unites a global community around one powerful idea: every birth offers an opportunity to save a life," said Charis Ober, Executive Director of Save the Cord Foundation. "When expectant parents and healthcare providers discuss cord blood options early, families gain more choices and patients gain greater access to life-saving stem cells. We are grateful to Dr. Kurtzberg, Dr. Martinez, and Dr. Evensen for sharing their expertise, and to our Inspiring Partners and Community Champions who bring this important message to communities worldwide."Visit to register for the free online conference and learn how to take part virtually or attend a complimentary event in your local community. Register free on Eventbrite.#WCBD26 #WorldCordBloodDay

Charis Ober

Save the Cord Foundation

+1 520-419-0269

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World Cord Blood Day 2026 Connects Leading Physicians, Researchers with Healthcare Professionals and Expectant Parents News Provided By Save the Cord Foundation October 27, 2026, 12:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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