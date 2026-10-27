What Happens In The First 30 Days After A Wake County DWI Charge

Raleigh criminal defense attorney John McWilliam gives deadlines that arrive before first court date, like civil revocation that begins the day of the charge.

- John McWilliamRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most people charged with driving while impaired in Wake County expect the process to begin in a courtroom. It usually begins at the roadside. A separate administrative clock starts the day of the charge, runs on its own schedule, and reaches its first deadline well before the criminal case is heard.John McWilliam, PLLC, a criminal defense practice in Raleigh, has published guidance on what those first thirty days involve for drivers charged in Wake County.The distinction that causes the most confusion is that two separate processes run at once. One is the criminal charge, heard in the Wake County courts. The other is administrative and handled through the Division of Motor Vehicles. They have different deadlines, different standards, and a result in one does not decide the other.Under North Carolina's implied consent law, a driver charged with an implied consent offense who registers an alcohol concentration at or above the legal limit, or who refuses testing, faces an immediate civil revocation of their driving privilege for thirty days. That revocation is not a penalty for the charge and does not require a conviction. It begins straight away.A limited driving privilege may be available partway through that period for drivers who qualify, allowing travel for work, school and other specified purposes. At the end of the revocation the license is not returned automatically; a civil revocation fee is payable to the clerk of court first.A refusal to submit to testing carries its own separate consequence through the Division of Motor Vehicles, on a longer timeline than the thirty-day civil revocation, and it is handled through a different process from the criminal charge."People come in thinking the court date is the first thing that matters," said John McWilliam of John McWilliam, PLLC. "By then several deadlines have already passed. Knowing what is running and when is the part that makes the difference in those first weeks."The firm notes that the first month's practical steps are straightforward: keep every document issued at the time of the charge, write down what happened while it is fresh, note every date on the paperwork, and get advice before the first court date rather than after.John McWilliam has been trying cases in the Criminal Courts of Wake County since 1993. The practice handles DWI, misdemeanor, felony, and traffic matters, offers a free initial consultation, and gives clients direct access to the attorney handling their matter.This release is general information about how the process works in North Carolina. It is not legal advice, and it does not create an attorney-client relationship. Anyone charged with an offense should speak with an attorney about the facts of their own case.About John McWilliam, PLLCJohn McWilliam, PLLC is a criminal defense practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, representing clients across Wake County in DWI, misdemeanor, felony, and traffic matters. John McWilliam has been trying cases in the Criminal Courts of Wake County since 1993 and handles each matter directly. The practice offers a free initial consultation. Further announcements are published in the John McWilliam, PLLC newsroom.

John McWilliam

John McWilliam, PLLC

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What Happens in the First 30 Days After a Wake County DWI Charge News Provided By TheeDigital October 27, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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