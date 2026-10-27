Off Leash K9 Training Of Salt Lake City Offers Board And Train Solution For Dogs Ahead Of Holiday Travel And Guests

Two happy pups enjoying a calm moment outdoors after putting their training skills to work.

A well-trained group enjoying a calm outdoor break together

Confidence looks good on this pup.

As holiday travel and guests increase, this North Salt Lake dog trainer highlights its Two-Week Board and Train for common seasonal behavior concerns.

- Evan Carson, Owner of Off Leash K9 Training Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many dog owners across the Salt Lake Valley and Northern Utah, the holiday season brings a familiar problem: more travel, more houseguests, and less time to manage a dog's behavior. Dogs that are usually manageable at home can start jumping on visitors, bolting through open doors, or struggling to settle when a routine changes, right as owners have the least time to address it.

Off Leash K9 Training of Salt Lake City is highlighting its Two-Week Board and Train program as a way to address these issues before the holiday season starts, rather than during it. The program gives owners a structured option for building obedience and household manners while they are preparing for travel or guests.

The Two-Week Board and Train is a 14-day immersive program in which the dog stays and trains with a professional trainer. The current curriculum includes seven commands, loose-leash walking, greeting manners, door manners, training with distractions, and off-leash recall when applicable. Most training equipment, including an e-collar and a 15-foot leash when applicable, is included.

Because the program includes greeting manners, door manners, loose-leash walking, and training around distractions, it can address behaviors that may become more noticeable around holiday guests, such as jumping on visitors or rushing exterior doors. After completion, the owner receives a 2–3 hour one-on-one session with the trainer to review what the dog learned and how to continue handling the training at home.

For owners who prefer private lessons rather than a boarding format, Off Leash K9 Training of Salt Lake City also offers Basic Obedience, Basic & Advanced Obedience, an Aggressive Dog Package, Therapy Dog Development, and Puppy Consultations.

Dog owners in Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Ogden, Provo, Orem, Layton, Murray, Taylorsville, Holladay, Bountiful, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, Draper, Herriman, and surrounding communities can request a free phone consultation by calling (801) 214-0522 to review scheduling before the holiday season fills up.

About Off Leash K9 Training of Salt Lake City

Off Leash K9 Training of Salt Lake City is a dog obedience training business serving the Salt Lake Valley and Northern Utah. The location is part of the nationwide Off Leash K9 Training network, originally founded by Nick White and based in Northern Virginia, which operates more than 137 locations across the United States. Off Leash K9 Training of Salt Lake City uses marker training and e-collar training methods and offers private lessons, board and train programs, and behavior consultations.

Media Contact

Evan Carson, Owner

Off Leash K9 Training of Salt Lake City

Phone: (385) 462-6619

Website:

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Evan M Carson

Off Leash K9 Training, Northern Utah

+1 801-214-0522

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Off Leash K9 Training of Salt Lake City Offers Board and Train Solution for Dogs Ahead of Holiday Travel and Guests News Provided By Off Leash K9 Training, Northern Utah October 27, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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