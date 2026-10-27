GeoRace turns any park into an amazing race

New app from Ottawa entrepreneur Mathieu Blake blends GPS tech, fitness and outdoor fun, with free "Catch the Bad Guy" races Oct. 27–29 in cities worldwide

OTTAWA, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GeoRace, a location-based outdoor challenge app created by Ottawa entrepreneur Mathieu Blake, is inviting people to get outside and turn their local park into an amazing race. Available now for iPhone, Apple Watch and Android, GeoRace lets players discover races nearby or build their own, race to real-world GPS checkpoints, solve challenges and compete for a spot on the leaderboard.To mark the launch, GeoRace is hosting Catch the Bad Guy, a free GPS outdoor challenge running Tuesday, October 27 to Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. In Ottawa, the race takes place at Major's Hill Park. Racers in participating cities, including Toronto (High Park), Vancouver (Stanley Park), New York (Central Park), Boston (Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park), Miami (South Beach) and San Francisco (Sue Bierman Park), reach their local checkpoints and answer the same featured questions. Event details are at georace/events."I built GeoRace because I wanted a reason to put the phone to work getting people outside instead of keeping them on the couch," said Mathieu Blake, Founder of GeoRace. "Whether it's a family weekend, a workout with friends or a class outing, GeoRace turns any park into an amazing race. You're moving, you're exploring and you're competing, all at the same time."How it works- Find or create a race. Players browse public, community and recommended races on a map, or enter a private race code from a friend. Creators place checkpoints on the map, add challenges and publish races publicly, privately with a shareable code, or as a route others can copy to their own location.- Race to checkpoints. A live GPS map shows every checkpoint. Each one unlocks when a player is within 10 metres, and checkpoints can be completed in any order, so choosing the smartest route matters.- Solve challenges. Checkpoints feature check-ins, true-or-false, multiple-choice and missing-letter or text-answer challenges.- Pick a race type. Race for Time (lowest time wins; each wrong answer adds a one-minute penalty), Race for Points (most correct answers wins) or Race for Completion (finish to unlock achievements and badges).- Climb the leaderboard. Players earn ranking points for completing races, reaching the podium and creating races others enjoy.On Apple Watch, racers can follow checkpoints and track progress from their wrist.AvailabilityGeoRace is free to download on the App Store (iPhone and Apple Watch) and Google Play, with optional in-app purchases, including Race Credits for Premium Races and optional memberships. The app is available in English and French. Upcoming events include Halloween Family Trivia (Oct. 29–Nov. 1) and Cartoon Craze (Nov. 5–8).- Website:- Events: /events- App Store:- Google Play:About GeoRaceGeoRace is a location-based outdoor challenge app that turns parks, neighbourhoods and outdoor spaces into interactive races. Founded by Ottawa entrepreneur Mathieu Blake, GeoRace merges mobile technology with the outdoors to make walking, fitness, exploring, education and community events more fun. Players can race, create and share GPS checkpoint challenges on iPhone, Apple Watch and Android. Learn more at georace.

Mathieu Blake

GeoRace

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