Black Veterans For Social Justice Brings Free Health Screenings To Brooklyn

Long Live Brooklyn, a free wellness day for veterans and the Brooklyn community hosted by Black Veterans for Social Justice on October 24, 2026.

Guests received free screenings, body composition testing, nutrition guidance and health coverage help, with support from Moderna and TD Charitable Foundation.

- Wendy McClinton, Chief Executive Officer, Black Veterans for Social Justice

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., October 26, 2026. Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ) hosted Long Live Brooklyn on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Studio 121 in Brooklyn, a free wellness day for veterans and the communities they call home. From 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., guests received health screenings and body composition testing, learned about nutrition, and brought their questions to doctors and public health professionals, including NYU Langone Health gastroenterologist Dr. Sophie Balzora, in a Fact or Fiction conversation.

A wellness passport guided guests through the afternoon: free health screenings in the Longevity Lab, body composition testing in the Movement Zone, nutrition made simple at the Recharge Station and an Information Center with guidance on health coverage options and support resources.

Participating organizations included NYC Health + Hospitals, which joined the Fact or Fiction conversation; MetroPlus Health, which helped guests understand their health coverage options; and VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, which helped veterans with VA health care enrollment and eligibility questions. Long Live Brooklyn was made possible with support from Moderna and TD Charitable Foundation.

"For veterans, wellness is more than a doctor's visit. It is how we move, how we eat and having the right information when it matters. Long Live Brooklyn put all of that in one room, for them and for the community they belong to," said Wendy McClinton, Chief Executive Officer, Black Veterans for Social Justice.

"Supporting the health and well-being of the communities we serve starts with helping people access trusted information and resources that can support their health," said Matt Block, General Manager, United States, Moderna. "We're proud to support Black Veterans for Social Justice and Long Live Brooklyn as they bring veterans and the broader Brooklyn community together to make their health a priority."

Media interested in learning more about Long Live Brooklyn or BVSJ should contact Macky Dancy at....

About Black Veterans for Social Justice

Founded in 1979 by Black veterans of the Vietnam era, Black Veterans for Social Justice serves all veterans regardless of race, gender or discharge status, along with their families and the communities where they live. BVSJ's work spans career pathways, housing and economic stability, total veteran wellness, including mental health and suicide prevention, and community leadership. BVSJ holds a 4 star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal from Candid. Learn more at bvsj.

Macky Dancy

Black Veterans for Social Justice

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Black Veterans for Social Justice Brings Free Health Screenings to Brooklyn News Provided By Black Veterans for Social Justice October 27, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.