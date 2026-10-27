Daybreak Auto Parts Expands Catalog To Cover Mainstream Toyota, Honda, And Mazda Models

Daybreak Auto Parts: curated parts for your Japanese car

An enthusiast's approach to fitment now applies to the cars most Americans actually drive.

- Sam Aleksanyan, Co-Founder, Daybreak Auto PartsMEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daybreak Auto Parts, an independent U.S.-based e-commerce auto parts retailer, today announced a major expansion of its catalog, extending coverage to many Toyota, Honda, and Mazda models on American roads.The expansion brings the company's fitment-verified approach to the vehicles Americans frequently drive: curated parts for your Japanese car, whatever that car happens to be.Coverage now spans the highest-volume Japanese nameplates in the United States, including the Toyota RAV4, Camry, Corolla; the Honda Civic, CR-V, and Accord; and the Mazda CX-5 and Mazda3. Support for Lexus and Subaru models is the company's next priority.Daybreak launched with a narrow catalog built around a handful of enthusiast platforms. The expanded catalog applies the same verification process to routine maintenance and repair parts-brakes, suspension, cooling, ignition, filtration, and drivetrain components-for daily-driven vehicles.Every vehicle added to the catalog goes through the same selection process the company started with. Daybreak Auto Parts stocks a short, vetted set of options from manufacturers it has evaluated, among them DENSO, Bosch, NGK, and Bilstein, rather than pages of near-identical listings of uneven quality.Fitment is verified against vehicle-specific data and internal validation rather than relying solely on industry catalog interchange systems. Every part is reviewed for compatibility before it goes on sale to ensure it fits the first time.“Expanding to the Toyotas, Hondas, and Mazdas most Americans drive was always the plan. The hard part was doing it without lowering the bar,” said Sam Aleksanyan, co-founder of Daybreak Auto Parts.“Every part we add still goes through the same fitment check and the same scrutiny as our original catalog. The selection is bigger, but the standard hasn't changed.”The catalog continues to expand on a frequent basis, with additional model coverage and part categories added regularly.The company serves daily drivers, enthusiasts, and independent repair shops who want clear product information and confidence at checkout. Daybreak Auto Parts operates entirely online at , shipping throughout the continental United States.About Daybreak Auto PartsDaybreak Auto Parts is a U.S.-based e-commerce auto parts retailer focused on Japanese vehicles. The company offers fitment-verified parts supported by vehicle-specific validation and a curated selection of OE and OEM components. Its mission is to be the parts store that enthusiasts would build for themselves.

Andrey Alekseyev

Daybreak Auto Parts

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Daybreak Auto Parts Expands Catalog to Cover Mainstream Toyota, Honda, and Mazda Models News Provided By Daybreak Auto Parts October 27, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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