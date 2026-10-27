Crelate, The AI Recruiting Platform, Helps Recruiting Firms Put AI Agents To Work In Its October 2026 Release

Crelate dashboard reporting

Crelate Search Assistant

Crelate Embedded integrations

AI comes with every Crelate plan. Select Business Plus clients can now connect Claude and ChatGPT to their data and get 24/7 help from the Support Assistant.

- Aaron Elder, CEO and co-founder of CrelateEAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crelate, the AI Recruiting Platform, today released its October 2026 update, which helps recruiting firms agentify their business by putting AI agents to work on everyday tasks using the data the firm already owns. Teams can now connect Claude, ChatGPT and other AI agents to their Crelate data, ask questions in plain English, build reports they can click into and track against goals, and get help at any hour from the Crelate Support Assistant. Because AI is included on every Crelate plan, every firm gets AI sourcing and the Support Assistant without buying a top-tier package.McKinsey's State of AI in 2026 report found that 40 percent of organizations with more than $1 billion in revenue are scaling AI agents, up from 27 percent a year earlier, while smaller organizations stayed flat at 22 percent. For recruiting firms, part of that gap is access: AI agents often sit in the highest-priced or quote-only plans of recruiting software. At Crelate, even the Essentials plan includes AI sourcing and a monthly pool of AI Credits, and a Discover search session starts at half a credit."Every recruiter deserves the same AI, whether they work at a five-person search firm or a 500-person staffing company," said Aaron Elder, CEO and Co-Founder of Crelate. "Now you can ask Claude how many placements your team made in August and get the answer from your own records in seconds. The data does the digging, and recruiters spend their time with people."What does it mean to agentify a recruiting business?To agentify a recruiting business means giving AI agents the access and tools to handle routine work for your team, with a real person always reviewing the results. A tool does one job, such as pulling this month's placements. An AI agent knows which tools to use and in what order. For example, an agent connected to Crelate can find every open job with no submittal in the last 14 days and draft a status note to each hiring manager for a recruiter to review.How does Crelate help recruiting firms agentify their business?AI agents work best on a few well-connected systems. For most firms, building a data lake is the wrong first step: it adds another system to maintain, and every extra place an agent has to search adds to the AI usage cost of each answer. Crelate keeps your recruiting data in one platform you own and connects to tools like HubSpot, Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace through more than 80 integration partners.From there, the Crelate MCP server and open API give your own AI agents the same records that Crelate's Discover, Insights and Co-Pilot agents work from."Every recruiting firm buys from the same handful of data vendors," said Elder. "What sets a firm apart is its own history: who it has talked to, what it learned and what its recruiters know. AI works on context, and your context is your database."What is the Crelate MCP server?The Crelate MCP server connects Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants to your recruiting data through the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for linking AI assistants to business software. Ask "How many placements did Judy make in August?" and get the answer from your own records.Precise answers. Ask about your own work or a specific time frame, such as placements made last month.Reads resumes. Your assistant can compare a shortlist based on what candidates' resumes say.Secure by default. Each person signs in with their own Crelate account, new connections can view data without changing it, and Crelate records every action an AI assistant takes.The Crelate MCP server is available on Business Plus for select clients."Recruiters will spend more of their day working through AI assistants and less of it clicking through screens," said Elder. "Whether a recruiter opens Crelate or asks an agent, the answer should come from the same record, with the same permissions and the same audit trail. That is the platform we are building."Does Crelate offer 24/7 support?Yes. The Crelate Support Assistant, an AI assistant in the Crelate help center and in-app messenger, answers questions after hours and asks clarifying questions before it answers. Crelate's support team picks up anything that needs a person. Crelate also checked every help article against the product's source code and is rebuilding Crelate Academy from what it found."AI makes software cheaper to write and harder to support," said Elder. "As software gets cheaper, service matters more."What else is new in Crelate's October 2026 release?Reporting: click any chart to see the people and records behind the number, set goals your team can track on screen and share each report with exactly who needs it. Business Plus.Crelate Search Assistant: suggests similar job titles and skills and helps build the Boolean string, so you find more of the right people already in your database without writing longer searches. Business and higher.Careers page: your job portal loads faster, especially on phones, and more candidates can finish applying, including people who use a keyboard or screen reader.Compliance: configure application compliance settings to meet your firm's needs.How can recruiting teams get started?Open What's New in Crelate, connect your AI assistant and pick one weekly task to hand to an agent. Teams that wait on AI rebuild the same spreadsheets every Monday. Teams that start now spend that time on the calls that lead to placements.See what's new in Crelate | Book a demoAbout CrelateCrelate is the AI Recruiting Platform for teams that hunt talent. It puts applicant tracking, a recruiting CRM and AI sourcing on one open platform for executive search, staffing, consulting and in-house teams, with AI agents included on every plan. Serving more than 25,000 recruiting professionals since 2012, Crelate helps recruiters find the right people at the right time for the right opportunity, because hiring is for everybody. Learn more at crelate.

Danielle Walsh

Crelate

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Crelate, the AI Recruiting Platform, Helps Recruiting Firms Put AI Agents to Work in Its October 2026 Release News Provided By Crelate October 27, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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