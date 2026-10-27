“Our Culture Holds Stories the World Needs to S”e”: Actress Sheena Chohan on Her Award-Winning Performance, the Re-Release of Sant Tukaram, Hanuman Ansh and the Power of Transformative Roles

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) As Sant Tukaram Announces Its Theatrical Re-Release Following Hanuman ’nsh’s Success, Best Actress Winner Sheena Chohan Champions’India’s Powerful Stories



As devotional and biopic cinema finds renewed audience interest following the success of Hanuman Ansh, the 2025 Hindi film Sant Tukaram, starring Subodh Bhave and Sheena Chohan, is set for a theatrical re-release in February 2027. Director Aditya Om recently spoke to a leading portal about bringing the film back to cinemas; the official release date is yet to be announced.



Originally released across 300 cinemas in India, Sant Tukaram tells the story of the 15th-century poet-saint whose teachings challenged social discrimination and championed faith, equality and devotion. Sheena portrayed Avali Jijabai, his wife, and recently won Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film at Times Applaud in Mumbai.



The director said“ “I am planning a February re-release of my 2025 film Sant Tukaram, starring Subodh Bhave & Sheena Chohan, after legal issues affected its theatrical run. The film opened with good reviews but got stuck in some issue’. Now, it’s the right time to bring the film back to theatres as I feel people should know about”our greats.”*



Following her award win, Sh“ena said, “India is home to some of the most extraordinary stories, and Hanuman Ansh has shown how deeply audiences connect with narratives rooted in our culture, religion and spiritual heritage’ I met the film’s producer jus’ last week, and I’m delighted that Sant Tukaram is returning to cinemas in February, giving more people the opportunity to experience its message that God reside” within each of us.”



Speaking about preparing for he“ role, she added, “I put tremendous dedication into developing, researching and understanding this character. I visited villages, met village women, shared meals with them and worked alongside them to understand Avali Jija Bai as authentically as possible. She stood alongside her husband in the fight fo’ Dalit rights and women’s rights, while embodying the spiritual belief that when you believe deeply in something, you can work to”ards making it a reality.”’br>

For Sheena, the film’s message extends beyond spirituality to human rights and equality, values she recently championed at the U“ited Nations in New York. “It is remarkable that a human-rights story from 500 years ago continues to speak to people today. The continued desire to hear these stories reminds us that dignity, equality and justice are timeless concerns, and that cinema has the power to ke”p these conversations alive” she said.



Beyond Sant Tukaram, Sheena is preparing for the release of the upcoming pan-India film Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam and will also appear in the Hindi web erie“ ’haayava. Sheena concludes, “I’m personally drawn to culturally rooted Indian stories, particularly biopics, epics and mythological’dramas, alongside action and comedy. I’m incredibly proud to see this new wave of Indian cinema making such a powerful impact on our culture and taking our stories to the world.”

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