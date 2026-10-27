ENOC Group and Indonesia’s PT Pertamina Patra Niaga renew strategic partnership to strengthen fuel safety and operational standards
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, 27 October 2026: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has renewed its Aviation Technical Services Agreement with PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial and trading subsidiary of Indonesia's state-owned energy company Pertamina, for another three years.
Building on a partnership dating back to 2009 and the technical services agreement established in 2023, the renewal reinforces both companies' commitment to strengthening aviation fuel safety, quality and operational excellence in Indonesia through technical knowledge exchange, enhanced infrastructure capabilities and internationally recognized operating standards.
Under the renewed agreement, ENOC will continue providing annual inspections against Joint Inspection Group (JIG) standards, technical guidance and operational support for aviation fuel facilities and in-plane fuelling operations, alongside specialized training and advisory services covering fuel handling, safety and quality management.
H.E Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "Our partnership with PT Pertamina Patra Niaga reflects the value of sustained international cooperation in building a safer, more efficient and resilient aviation industry. Over the years, we have established a relationship founded on mutual trust, technical expertise and a shared commitment to the highest standards of operational excellence. The progress achieved under our initial agreement demonstrates how knowledge transfer and capability development can deliver improvements across aviation fuel operations.
“As we enter the next phase of this partnership, our focus remains on strengthening these capabilities, supporting Indonesia's aviation sector and extending the reach of ENOC's technical expertise across international markets," he added.
The renewal builds on progress achieved over the initial three-year agreement, during which ENOC conducted 18 inspections against Joint Inspection Group (JIG) standards, including two accompanied inspections to support the qualification of Pertamina's inspectors. The partnership also facilitated the participation of six Pertamina employees in ENOC's annual quality control and operations training courses, alongside ongoing technical advisory support. These efforts contributed to improved compliance with JIG standards, with notable progress recorded at three of the five facilities assessed.
Under the renewed agreement, both companies will build on these achievements by strengthening operational standards across Pertamina's aviation fuel facilities and expanding the adoption of international best practices. Both companies will also focus on developing Pertamina's in-house inspection capabilities and technical expertise to support consistent operational performance and long-term capacity building.
The Vice President of Aviation Fuel Business at Pertamina Patra Niaga, Yosep Iswadi, stated that the continuation of the cooperation with ENOC is an important part of maintaining the quality of jet fuel products and services that meet global aviation industry standards.
“This renewal underscores Pertamina Patra Niaga's commitment to continuing to deliver jet fuel of world-class quality and safety standards. ENOC's technical support strengthens our efforts to maintain operational excellence while supporting Pertamina's vision of becoming a World-Class Energy Company,” said Yosep.
The partnership draws on ENOC’s extensive international experience and integrated capabilities across the aviation fuel value chain. With a presence at more than 300 airports across 28 countries, spanning the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe, ENOC supplied approximately 1.17 billion US gallons of jet fuel, supported by a comprehensive supply chain in the UAE including procurement, shipping, refining, storage, distribution and aircraft fueling services. This international footprint, combined with its technical services expertise and strategic partnerships, continues to support ENOC growth across key global aviation markets.
Alongside its international expansion, ENOC continues to advance initiatives supporting the aviation industry's transition towards lower-carbon fuels. The Group has expanded its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) activities through international collaborations and the development of alternative fuel supply opportunities. In 2024, ENOC Aviation commenced SAF deliveries to airline customers at Bali Airport in Indonesia, demonstrating its ability to extend alternative fuel solutions into international markets.
Building on a partnership dating back to 2009 and the technical services agreement established in 2023, the renewal reinforces both companies' commitment to strengthening aviation fuel safety, quality and operational excellence in Indonesia through technical knowledge exchange, enhanced infrastructure capabilities and internationally recognized operating standards.
Under the renewed agreement, ENOC will continue providing annual inspections against Joint Inspection Group (JIG) standards, technical guidance and operational support for aviation fuel facilities and in-plane fuelling operations, alongside specialized training and advisory services covering fuel handling, safety and quality management.
H.E Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "Our partnership with PT Pertamina Patra Niaga reflects the value of sustained international cooperation in building a safer, more efficient and resilient aviation industry. Over the years, we have established a relationship founded on mutual trust, technical expertise and a shared commitment to the highest standards of operational excellence. The progress achieved under our initial agreement demonstrates how knowledge transfer and capability development can deliver improvements across aviation fuel operations.
“As we enter the next phase of this partnership, our focus remains on strengthening these capabilities, supporting Indonesia's aviation sector and extending the reach of ENOC's technical expertise across international markets," he added.
The renewal builds on progress achieved over the initial three-year agreement, during which ENOC conducted 18 inspections against Joint Inspection Group (JIG) standards, including two accompanied inspections to support the qualification of Pertamina's inspectors. The partnership also facilitated the participation of six Pertamina employees in ENOC's annual quality control and operations training courses, alongside ongoing technical advisory support. These efforts contributed to improved compliance with JIG standards, with notable progress recorded at three of the five facilities assessed.
Under the renewed agreement, both companies will build on these achievements by strengthening operational standards across Pertamina's aviation fuel facilities and expanding the adoption of international best practices. Both companies will also focus on developing Pertamina's in-house inspection capabilities and technical expertise to support consistent operational performance and long-term capacity building.
The Vice President of Aviation Fuel Business at Pertamina Patra Niaga, Yosep Iswadi, stated that the continuation of the cooperation with ENOC is an important part of maintaining the quality of jet fuel products and services that meet global aviation industry standards.
“This renewal underscores Pertamina Patra Niaga's commitment to continuing to deliver jet fuel of world-class quality and safety standards. ENOC's technical support strengthens our efforts to maintain operational excellence while supporting Pertamina's vision of becoming a World-Class Energy Company,” said Yosep.
The partnership draws on ENOC’s extensive international experience and integrated capabilities across the aviation fuel value chain. With a presence at more than 300 airports across 28 countries, spanning the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe, ENOC supplied approximately 1.17 billion US gallons of jet fuel, supported by a comprehensive supply chain in the UAE including procurement, shipping, refining, storage, distribution and aircraft fueling services. This international footprint, combined with its technical services expertise and strategic partnerships, continues to support ENOC growth across key global aviation markets.
Alongside its international expansion, ENOC continues to advance initiatives supporting the aviation industry's transition towards lower-carbon fuels. The Group has expanded its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) activities through international collaborations and the development of alternative fuel supply opportunities. In 2024, ENOC Aviation commenced SAF deliveries to airline customers at Bali Airport in Indonesia, demonstrating its ability to extend alternative fuel solutions into international markets.
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