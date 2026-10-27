Kerala Minister Questions Governor's Powers ED's Timing Against Vijayan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (IANS) RSP leader and Kerala Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on Tuesday questioned the Governor's recommendation to dismiss Public Service Commission (PSC) members and alleged political motives behind the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation involving former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Making it clear that the RSP did not agree with the Governor's position, he said attempts to undermine constitutional institutions through such moves could not be accepted.

He also questioned the timing of the ED's actions in the case against Pinarayi Vijayan.

The investigation had not been expedited for a long time.

The agency's latest moves raised questions about its intentions, he said.

The minister said it was unclear under which constitutional power the Governor had recommended the mass dismissal of PSC members.

The PSC is a constitutional institution responsible for recruitment to government services.

Any attempt to weaken such institutions through arbitrary action could not be accepted, he said.

Shibu Baby John said the RSP did not support the Governor's position on the issue.

Turning to the ED investigation involving Pinarayi Vijayan, the minister alleged that the agency's probe had become a mere farce.

He questioned why central agencies had remained inactive for so long and had not properly pursued the matter during the previous Pinarayi government's tenure.

The ED's decision to make fresh moves now was suspicious, he said, alleging that there was a clear political motive behind its actions.

The minister also made it clear that the United Democratic Front (UDF) government would not simply follow the line taken by the central agency.

“The people did not elect the UDF government to act according to what the ED says,” he said.

The government had to take decisions based on constitutional principles and the sentiments of the people, rather than allow itself to be guided by what he described as the political games of investigative agencies.

His remarks are significant as they come from within the ruling UDF camp.

They underline the need for the government to maintain its own position on investigations and constitutional questions, rather than automatically endorse the actions of central agencies.

The two issues have also brought into focus the relationship between constitutional authorities, investigative agencies and the elected government.