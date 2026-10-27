Madhya Pradesh Govt Transfers Four IPS Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders transferring four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across key posts in the state.

The Home Department order, issued from Vallabh Bhawan, places the officers on temporary postings until further orders.

According to the official order, the state government has redeployed the officers; Anurag Sujania (IPS 2014 batch), currently serving as Superintendent of Police, Sagar district, has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police at police headquarters, Bhopal.

Sanjeev Kumar Sinha (IPS 2016 batch), who was commandant of the 14th Battalion of the State Armed Force in Gwalior, has been appointed Superintendent of police of Sagar district, filling the vacancy created by Sujania's transfer.

Puneet Gehlot (IPS 2017 batch), presently superintendent of police of Dewas district, has also been posted as assistant inspector general of police at Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

Aditya Mishra (IPS 2018 batch), currently superintendent of police of Balaghat district, has been transferred as superintendent of police of Dewas district.

The transfers are part of routine administrative rearrangements in the state police force.

Officials said the officers will take charge of their new assignments at the earliest. The order takes immediate effect and will remain in force until further instructions from the state government.

The Home Department has directed all concerned authorities to ensure smooth and timely implementation of the postings.