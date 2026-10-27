Delhi Police Bust Illegal Firecracker Unit In Gokalpuri, Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Delhi Police busted an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a residential building in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area and apprehended three persons, recovering 880 finished firecrackers, 600 unfinished firecrackers and 34 kg of suspected explosive powder, officials said.

The raid was conducted by a team from Gokalpuri police station on October 26 following information about an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating on the second floor of a house in Gali No. 14, Gokalpur village.

Police apprehended three persons during the operation, identified as Mohit Goswami (29), Arman (24) and Sameer (21), who were allegedly involved in the illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers. According to police, the three failed to produce any valid licence or permit authorising such activities.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of five boxes containing 880 finished cold pyro firecrackers, 600 unfinished firecrackers and 34 kg of suspected explosive powder. Police also seized empty firecracker shells, a filling machine, a weighing machine and packaging material allegedly used in the manufacturing process.

The recovered articles were seized in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Police said the illegal manufacturing and storage of explosive substances in a residential area posed a serious threat to public safety.

Following the raid, an FIR -No. 286/26 was registered at Gokalpuri police station under Sections 125, 223(b) and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 9B(1) of the Explosives Act. An investigation has been initiated into the case.

The three accused are residents of Farrukhnagar in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Mohit Goswami is the son of Manoj Goswami, Arman is the son of Iqbal, and Sameer is the son of Tasleem, police said.

According to the police, none of the three accused has any previous criminal involvement on record.

Investigators are examining the circumstances under which the unit was being operated and are expected to probe the source of the materials used in manufacturing the firecrackers, as well as their intended distribution. Investigation into the matter will continue.