Former CEC OP Rawat Expresses Concern Over Alleged Misuse Of Blos' Credentials

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 27 (IANS) Former Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat has expressed concern over allegations that Booth Level Officers' (BLOs) identity cards and one-time passwords (OTPs) were allegedly misused to delete names from electoral rolls, while commenting on the Election Commission's affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Rawat said such allegations were concerning, noting that election officials generally report wrongdoing to senior officials of the poll panel.“This is indeed very concerning. Generally, BLOs or Election Commission employees report any wrongdoing to Election Commission officials,” he said, referring to reports that 10 BLOs in Dhampur, Odisha, had filed an FIR alleging that officials used their identity cards and OTPs to delete several names.

The Election Commission on Monday filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court, maintaining that all three orders concerning the SIR exercise, issued in June 2025, October 2025 and May 2026, were approved unanimously by the three-member Commission.

The affidavit was submitted in response to a petition challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's functioning and alleging that important decisions relating to electoral roll revision were taken without the knowledge or approval of the other two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The controversy followed reports that the two Election Commissioners had recorded objections to several decisions and actions taken in the name of the poll panel over the past 10 months.

The Commission, however, said that observations, suggestions and queries recorded by individual members during the processing of files did not constitute decisions of the Commission. It also maintained that Form 6, used for voter registration, had not been amended and that the declaration introduced for the SIR was a separate document.

Commenting on the affidavit, Rawat said formal decisions of the Commission were expected to be recorded through its established procedures.“I think it is correct because when the CEC and Election Commission's affidavit has come, it would be absolutely correct that all SIR-related decisions would have been taken on file, so all three would have signed it,” he said, talking to IANS on Tuesday. He added that decisions taken during Commission meetings would reflect consensus among its members.

Rawat said the point-wise response submitted by the poll panel should be considered as the legal proceedings progressed, adding that further details would emerge when the matter was examined comprehensively.

The Supreme Court is considering the challenges to the Commission's functioning and the legality of decisions concerning the SIR exercise. The poll panel's affidavit presents its position in response to the allegations, which remain subject to judicial scrutiny.