Mumbai Police Invokes MCOCA Against All Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Mumbai Police on Tuesday invoked stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

An official statement said that provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999 have been invoked in DCB CID CR No. 143/26, registered on 19/10/26 u/Ss 109(1), 3(5) of BNS r/w sections 3, 25 of Arms Act; with permission of the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of the said Act dated 27/10/26.

Accordingly, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA have been added to the case against all accused.

A case against the accused was registered by the Mumbai Police on October 19 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Subsequently, the approval to invoke the MCOCA was granted on October 27. Police said that the investigation in the case has been expedited considering the organised crime background linked to it.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch established the alleged motive behind the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, stating that the attack was carried out with the objectives of extorting money, establishing the gang's dominance and creating fear among the public.

According to the Crime Branch's investigation, the accused allegedly involved in the firing incident have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police have alleged that the gang targeted Tiger Shroff as part of an attempt to strengthen its influence, intimidate people and secure financial gains through extortion.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has stated that the accused were allegedly operating as active members of an organised crime syndicate.

Investigators believe that the attack was not an isolated act but part of a planned criminal conspiracy intended to achieve financial benefits, assert the gang's dominance and spread terror within society.

The accused carried out the attack using illegal and lethal weapons as part of a pre-planned conspiracy targeting the star.

The investigation has also revealed that the alleged conspiracy was coordinated through an inter-state network involving several locations, including Delhi and Mumbai.