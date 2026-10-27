Forget The Usual Appraisal: Haryana Boss Gifts Brand-New Kia Sonet Cars To 4 Employees For Their Loyalty (WATCH)

A Haryana-based founder gifted brand new Kia Sonet cars to four of his employees as a gesture of appreciation for their hard work and loyalty to the company. Mits Healthcare Pvt Ltd has shared images and videos from the event on its Instagram page, including founder and chairwoman MK Bhatia introducing the staff to the automobiles.

The staff members posed with Bhatia in the photos and posed their new cars. As the honorees commemorated the event, there was cake-cutting, applause, and lots of smiles.

The firm said the cars were given to four of its employees, Nitin, Nirmal, Venus and Gurvir. The gift was a recognition of their dedication, achievements and contributions to MITS Group of Companies. The firm stated in its caption that it valued the individuals who contributed to its expansion and success and that the event was a celebration of gratitude and honour.

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A post shared by Mits Healthcare Pvt Ltd (@mitshealthcarepvtltd)

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A post shared by Mits Healthcare Pvt Ltd (@mitshealthcarepvtltd)

The gesture received praise online, with several users calling it a motivating way to recognise employees. Others felt such appreciation could encourage people to give their best at work, while many simply congratulated the four recipients.