Bengaluru: BMTC Tests APC Cameras To Track Passenger Numbers In 30 Buses

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is testing a new technology to improve bus services and make daily commuting more efficient for passengers. As part of a pilot project, the transport corporation is trialling an Automated Passenger Counting (APC) system in 30 buses. The technology is designed to monitor passenger movement, identify routes with high passenger demand and help officials compare the number of passengers travelling on a bus with the number of tickets issued.

The data collected during the trial could also help BMTC plan services more effectively and improve passenger convenience.

Cameras Installed Near Entry Doors and on Bus Ceilings

BMTC officials are testing the APC system to monitor passenger numbers, identify crowded routes and compare passenger counts with ticketing records. As part of the pilot project, cameras are being installed near the entry doors and on the ceilings of the 30 selected buses. These cameras are designed to automatically count passengers boarding the buses.

The passenger count can then be compared with the number of tickets issued through the Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM). This could help conductors and ticket-checking staff identify discrepancies between the number of passengers on board and the number of tickets issued.

Tracking Passenger Rush and Peak Travel Hours

The APC system is also expected to provide BMTC with detailed data on passenger movement across different routes and bus stops. This information could help officials determine how many passengers board buses at specific stops, identify peak travel hours and establish which routes experience the highest passenger demand.

BMTC officials plan to use these insights to improve service planning, deploy additional buses on crowded routes and introduce measures to better meet commuters' needs.

Currently, the APC system is being tested in 30 buses as part of the pilot project. Once the trial is complete and the results have been evaluated, BMTC will decide whether to extend the system to more buses across its fleet.