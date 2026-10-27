Israeli Police Arrest Knife Suspect Near Yair Golan During Election Campaign
(MENAFN) Israeli police arrested a man carrying a large knife on Tuesday after he approached opposition politician Yair Golan during an election campaign appearance in Tel Aviv in what was suspected to be an attempted stabbing, according to reports.
The incident took place at Railway Park in Tel Aviv during a voter mobilization tour, according to a statement from the Democrats party, which Golan leads.
The party said an unidentified man wearing a jacket moved toward Golan in a threatening manner before members of his security team intervened.
As the guards approached the man, a large knife reportedly fell from his clothing. The security personnel then restrained him and contacted police, according to reports.
Police subsequently took the suspect into custody. The Democrats party said Golan’s security team had prevented the man from carrying out any action and confirmed that nobody was injured.
The suspect’s motives have not been independently confirmed, and police have not yet provided further information about the investigation.
Golan attributed the incident to political incitement.
“Incitement and violence will not deter us,” he said, calling on Israelis to participate in Tuesday’s elections.
The incident occurred as voters across Israel headed to the polls to elect members of the 120-seat Knesset. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former army chief Gadi Eisenkot were leading the main rival political camps.
Neither side was guaranteed the 61 seats required to secure a parliamentary majority, leaving open the possibility of coalition negotiations following the election.
The incident took place at Railway Park in Tel Aviv during a voter mobilization tour, according to a statement from the Democrats party, which Golan leads.
The party said an unidentified man wearing a jacket moved toward Golan in a threatening manner before members of his security team intervened.
As the guards approached the man, a large knife reportedly fell from his clothing. The security personnel then restrained him and contacted police, according to reports.
Police subsequently took the suspect into custody. The Democrats party said Golan’s security team had prevented the man from carrying out any action and confirmed that nobody was injured.
The suspect’s motives have not been independently confirmed, and police have not yet provided further information about the investigation.
Golan attributed the incident to political incitement.
“Incitement and violence will not deter us,” he said, calling on Israelis to participate in Tuesday’s elections.
The incident occurred as voters across Israel headed to the polls to elect members of the 120-seat Knesset. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former army chief Gadi Eisenkot were leading the main rival political camps.
Neither side was guaranteed the 61 seats required to secure a parliamentary majority, leaving open the possibility of coalition negotiations following the election.
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