Khamenei Demands Iran’s Conditions Be Met to End US War
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei pressed on Tuesday for Tehran’s terms to be satisfied as a requirement for ending the war, an official statement said.
Khamenei made the demand while receiving Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who updated him on the country’s security picture and on work under way across several sectors.
The Iranian leader insisted the rights and interests of the Iranian people must be protected, along with those of what Tehran calls the “resistance front,” by meeting the conditions Iranian officials have laid out for halting the conflict with the US.
He characterized the Supreme National Security Council as the core institution for running state affairs and urged tighter coordination among political, economic, cultural and security bodies.
Khamenei also underscored the need to safeguard national and regional security by managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and to deepen ties with neighboring states on the basis of shared interests.
Rezaei outlined the country’s current situation and the steps being taken to confront ongoing challenges, according to the statement.
The comments come as diplomatic efforts intensify to bring the Iran-US conflict to an end, with regional states working to facilitate negotiations and lower tensions.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also kept up diplomatic contact on regional security, including talks aimed at easing tensions and advancing efforts toward a lasting settlement.
Khamenei made the demand while receiving Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who updated him on the country’s security picture and on work under way across several sectors.
The Iranian leader insisted the rights and interests of the Iranian people must be protected, along with those of what Tehran calls the “resistance front,” by meeting the conditions Iranian officials have laid out for halting the conflict with the US.
He characterized the Supreme National Security Council as the core institution for running state affairs and urged tighter coordination among political, economic, cultural and security bodies.
Khamenei also underscored the need to safeguard national and regional security by managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and to deepen ties with neighboring states on the basis of shared interests.
Rezaei outlined the country’s current situation and the steps being taken to confront ongoing challenges, according to the statement.
The comments come as diplomatic efforts intensify to bring the Iran-US conflict to an end, with regional states working to facilitate negotiations and lower tensions.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also kept up diplomatic contact on regional security, including talks aimed at easing tensions and advancing efforts toward a lasting settlement.
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