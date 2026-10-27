'Some Knocks Leave You Searching For Words': BCCI Secy Shukla Lauds Abhishek After India Seal T20I Series

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday lauded Abhishek Sharma for his sensational century in India's six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I, saying some knocks leave you searching for words.

Abhishek smashed a breathtaking 113 off just 38 deliveries as India chased down a target of 199 in only 13.2 overs at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

“Some knocks leave you searching for words, and Abhishek Sharma's century was certainly one of them! Outstanding batting, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi providing excellent support,” Shukla wrote on X.

He also congratulated the Indian team on clinching the series, describing the victory as a complete team performance.

“A complete team performance to seal the T20I series against New Zealand. Well done, Team India!” he added.

Abhishek was at his destructive best, registering his fourth T20I century and 11th hundred in the shortest format. He went past Virat Kohli's tally of 10 T20 centuries to become the Indian player with the most hundreds in the format.

The left-handed batter also moved to third place on the list of players with the most T20 centuries, behind Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13).

Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided explosive support with 45 off 19 balls as India rewrote the record books during the chase. The duo helped India post 118 without loss in the powerplay, the highest-ever team total in the first six overs of a men's T20 International.

India also raced to 50 in just 2.2 overs, equalling the joint-fastest team fifty in men's T20Is, before crossing the 100-run mark in five overs.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell struck an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls to guide New Zealand to 198/3. Finn Allen contributed 40, but India's bowlers restricted the hosts to 63 runs in the final seven overs to keep the target below 200.

Kyle Jamieson claimed two wickets for New Zealand, while Mitchell Santner and Matthew Fisher took one each. However, the Indian batters had already put the chase firmly under control, with the visitors completing a dominant victory in the 14th over.