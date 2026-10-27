hayo Expands East African Footprint with Strategic Growth in Tanzania
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The expansion enhances hayo’s local capabilities in Tanzania, supporting the development, protection and operation of critical digital infrastructure.
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 27th October 2026 – hayo has expanded its presence in East Africa with operations in Tanzania, helping to design, build and run the critical digital infrastructure that economies and communities depend on. hayo’s new office in Dar es Salaam brings its on-the-ground expertise and operational capabilities closer to governments and operators across the region, supporting the development of resilient digital ecosystems.
The expansion into Tanzania is part of hayo’s continued investment in local digital infrastructure across East Africa. hayo works closely with governments to strengthen national capability, improve public services, safeguard consumers, and enhance national security. It also supports operators in protecting critical networks, enabling trusted digital identity, and creating new commercial value from network capabilities. hayo provides a range of GovTech and operator solutions spanning National Mobile Registries (NMR), SMS and voice firewalls, network intelligence, and APIs.
“Having dedicated teams on the ground is crucial when it comes to digital infrastructure that is critical to a country or an operator,” said Vimal Odedra, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at hayo. “Tanzania is an important market for us, with huge opportunities to work more closely with public authorities, regulators and network operators. Expanding our local operations gives us the local insight and teams to better understand customer priorities, respond quickly, and remain accountable for the outcomes we deliver.”
hayo transforms complex sector data into a clear operating picture. This gives organizations the visibility to make informed decisions and the infrastructure to act with confidence in Tanzania and other key markets across Africa. Its end-to-end approach spans strategy and commercial design through to deployment, operation and continuous optimization, combining local expertise with long-term operational ownership.
“Digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly central to national development, public services and economic growth. This is creating new priorities for both public sector stakeholders and network operators,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at hayo. “Expanding in Tanzania will help us turn local requirements into infrastructure that delivers stronger outcomes for citizens, networks and the wider economy.”
Tanzania is the latest addition to hayo’s growing presence across Africa, including Rwanda and Senegal in Q1 2026, and Botswana, Liberia and Malawi in Q3 2025. hayo is investing in local teams and digital infrastructure across priority markets to improve performance, strengthen trust and create lasting national and commercial value.
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 27th October 2026 – hayo has expanded its presence in East Africa with operations in Tanzania, helping to design, build and run the critical digital infrastructure that economies and communities depend on. hayo’s new office in Dar es Salaam brings its on-the-ground expertise and operational capabilities closer to governments and operators across the region, supporting the development of resilient digital ecosystems.
The expansion into Tanzania is part of hayo’s continued investment in local digital infrastructure across East Africa. hayo works closely with governments to strengthen national capability, improve public services, safeguard consumers, and enhance national security. It also supports operators in protecting critical networks, enabling trusted digital identity, and creating new commercial value from network capabilities. hayo provides a range of GovTech and operator solutions spanning National Mobile Registries (NMR), SMS and voice firewalls, network intelligence, and APIs.
“Having dedicated teams on the ground is crucial when it comes to digital infrastructure that is critical to a country or an operator,” said Vimal Odedra, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at hayo. “Tanzania is an important market for us, with huge opportunities to work more closely with public authorities, regulators and network operators. Expanding our local operations gives us the local insight and teams to better understand customer priorities, respond quickly, and remain accountable for the outcomes we deliver.”
hayo transforms complex sector data into a clear operating picture. This gives organizations the visibility to make informed decisions and the infrastructure to act with confidence in Tanzania and other key markets across Africa. Its end-to-end approach spans strategy and commercial design through to deployment, operation and continuous optimization, combining local expertise with long-term operational ownership.
“Digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly central to national development, public services and economic growth. This is creating new priorities for both public sector stakeholders and network operators,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at hayo. “Expanding in Tanzania will help us turn local requirements into infrastructure that delivers stronger outcomes for citizens, networks and the wider economy.”
Tanzania is the latest addition to hayo’s growing presence across Africa, including Rwanda and Senegal in Q1 2026, and Botswana, Liberia and Malawi in Q3 2025. hayo is investing in local teams and digital infrastructure across priority markets to improve performance, strengthen trust and create lasting national and commercial value.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment