Putin Speaks With Finland, Norway Leaders as Abu Dhabi Talks Loom
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Tuesday with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, a call the Kremlin said was initiated by Helsinki and Oslo.
According to the Kremlin’s account, the three leaders compared notes on resolving the Ukraine crisis. They drew on Putin’s Oct. 21 meeting in St. Petersburg with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as on Stubb’s and Store’s contacts in Oslo with Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A key outcome was a deal to revive three-way negotiations among Russia, Ukraine and the US. “The interlocutors welcomed the agreement reached to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November,” the Kremlin said. Among other goals, the talks are meant to secure Russia and Ukraine after hostilities have ended completely, the readout noted.
Putin gave his assessment of conditions in the conflict zone and pointed to “its root causes,” the Kremlin statement said. It also stated: “It was stressed that achieving a just, long-term peace is possible only with full and unconditional consideration of the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation,” while characterizing EU and NATO policies as “confrontational.”
Security and stability in the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe were also on the agenda. “The president of Finland and the prime minister of Norway confirmed the importance of observing international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation,” the Kremlin said.
Putin also told his counterparts that a humanitarian operation mediated by the US has started near the settlement of Oleshky, and that a temporary ceasefire has been put in place on the Kherson front to support it, the Kremlin added.
Looking ahead, “The leaders of the three countries agreed to continue maintaining direct telephone contacts,” the Kremlin said.
According to the Kremlin’s account, the three leaders compared notes on resolving the Ukraine crisis. They drew on Putin’s Oct. 21 meeting in St. Petersburg with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as on Stubb’s and Store’s contacts in Oslo with Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A key outcome was a deal to revive three-way negotiations among Russia, Ukraine and the US. “The interlocutors welcomed the agreement reached to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November,” the Kremlin said. Among other goals, the talks are meant to secure Russia and Ukraine after hostilities have ended completely, the readout noted.
Putin gave his assessment of conditions in the conflict zone and pointed to “its root causes,” the Kremlin statement said. It also stated: “It was stressed that achieving a just, long-term peace is possible only with full and unconditional consideration of the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation,” while characterizing EU and NATO policies as “confrontational.”
Security and stability in the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe were also on the agenda. “The president of Finland and the prime minister of Norway confirmed the importance of observing international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation,” the Kremlin said.
Putin also told his counterparts that a humanitarian operation mediated by the US has started near the settlement of Oleshky, and that a temporary ceasefire has been put in place on the Kherson front to support it, the Kremlin added.
Looking ahead, “The leaders of the three countries agreed to continue maintaining direct telephone contacts,” the Kremlin said.
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