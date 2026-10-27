Zelenskyy Consults Nordic Leaders After Putin Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone Tuesday with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, following their earlier discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said the conversation continued discussions held in Oslo last Tuesday, which included representatives from the United States, Europe and NATO. He thanked the two Nordic leaders for updating him on their exchange with Putin and for their continued support for Kyiv’s diplomatic initiatives and efforts to achieve peace.
“Alex and Jonas made it clear to the Russian leader that real de-escalatory steps are needed regarding our energy and infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the leaders also discussed preparations for US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations expected next month.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Finland and Norway, both of which share borders with Russia, have a particular interest in establishing “sound and reliable” security arrangements. He said they also considered different ways to work with European partners that “could be useful in further supporting diplomacy, our defense, and our shared security.”
“There must be peace, de-escalation is needed, and Russia must stop dragging out the war,” Zelenskyy added.
The Ukrainian president’s remarks followed a telephone conversation between Stubb, Store and Putin, initiated by the Nordic leaders to address the war in Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end the fighting while promoting peace and stability across Europe.
“The aim of the call was to convey messages directly regarding future negotiations to help to end the war to President Putin. The call was related to the upcoming meetings to be held in Abu Dhabi,” the Finnish presidency said in a statement.
In a separate statement, the Kremlin said the three leaders welcomed an agreement to restart trilateral peace negotiations in early November. It added that Putin maintained a “just and lasting” settlement could only be achieved through “full and unconditional consideration” of Russia’s interests.
“At the same time, attention was drawn to the confrontational policies of EU and NATO countries, which are leading to a prolongation of hostilities,” the statement said. The Kremlin added that the discussions also covered security and stability in the Baltic Sea region and Northern Europe.
Russia and Ukraine last conducted US-mediated peace negotiations earlier this year, holding three rounds of discussions in January and February in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said the conversation continued discussions held in Oslo last Tuesday, which included representatives from the United States, Europe and NATO. He thanked the two Nordic leaders for updating him on their exchange with Putin and for their continued support for Kyiv’s diplomatic initiatives and efforts to achieve peace.
“Alex and Jonas made it clear to the Russian leader that real de-escalatory steps are needed regarding our energy and infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the leaders also discussed preparations for US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations expected next month.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Finland and Norway, both of which share borders with Russia, have a particular interest in establishing “sound and reliable” security arrangements. He said they also considered different ways to work with European partners that “could be useful in further supporting diplomacy, our defense, and our shared security.”
“There must be peace, de-escalation is needed, and Russia must stop dragging out the war,” Zelenskyy added.
The Ukrainian president’s remarks followed a telephone conversation between Stubb, Store and Putin, initiated by the Nordic leaders to address the war in Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end the fighting while promoting peace and stability across Europe.
“The aim of the call was to convey messages directly regarding future negotiations to help to end the war to President Putin. The call was related to the upcoming meetings to be held in Abu Dhabi,” the Finnish presidency said in a statement.
In a separate statement, the Kremlin said the three leaders welcomed an agreement to restart trilateral peace negotiations in early November. It added that Putin maintained a “just and lasting” settlement could only be achieved through “full and unconditional consideration” of Russia’s interests.
“At the same time, attention was drawn to the confrontational policies of EU and NATO countries, which are leading to a prolongation of hostilities,” the statement said. The Kremlin added that the discussions also covered security and stability in the Baltic Sea region and Northern Europe.
Russia and Ukraine last conducted US-mediated peace negotiations earlier this year, holding three rounds of discussions in January and February in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.
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