Denmark’s Frederiksen Slams Putin Calls by Finland, Norway
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has voiced sharp doubts about separate phone calls that the leaders of Finland and Norway held with Russian President Vladimir Putin, media reports said Tuesday. She characterized the outreach as “uncoordinated.”
“I am very skeptical of this Norwegian and Finnish initiative. It is not coordinated with any of the rest of us,” Frederiksen said during a visit to Finland.
Denmark’s public broadcaster reported that she sees no “any signs” of Russia wanting peace with Europe, and that she accused Moscow of pursuing continued “hybrid war that is going on every single day.”
“I think that we should keep Europe together instead of going solo,” added Frederiksen.
Her comments followed reports that Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held a call with Putin on Ukraine that was described as “frank and substantive.”
The two leaders hosted US-Ukrainian talks in Oslo last week.
“I am very skeptical of this Norwegian and Finnish initiative. It is not coordinated with any of the rest of us,” Frederiksen said during a visit to Finland.
Denmark’s public broadcaster reported that she sees no “any signs” of Russia wanting peace with Europe, and that she accused Moscow of pursuing continued “hybrid war that is going on every single day.”
“I think that we should keep Europe together instead of going solo,” added Frederiksen.
Her comments followed reports that Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held a call with Putin on Ukraine that was described as “frank and substantive.”
The two leaders hosted US-Ukrainian talks in Oslo last week.
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