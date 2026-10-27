UN Investigators Accuse Russia of Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian authorities committed “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” by repeatedly attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and intentionally depriving civilians of vital services, UN investigators said Monday.
A report presented to the UN General Assembly by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine found that Russian forces deliberately struck civilian infrastructure, causing extensive hardship, particularly during the winter of 2025-2026.
Millions of Ukrainians endured “lengthy outages of heating, electricity, water, and gas, and had to cope with intolerable living conditions,” the commission said.
“As the cold season approaches, the attacks have intensified once again, raising serious concerns about the threats to civilians’ lives and health,” commission chair Erik Mose warned.
The investigators concluded that the strikes were conducted as part of a “state policy” designed to “deprive civilians of essential services,” which they said amounted to crimes against humanity.
The report also documented evidence that Russian authorities recruited men from 29 countries for military service through deceptive and coercive methods.
According to the findings, recruits were “forced to sign Russian-language military contracts” before being sent to frontline positions in Ukraine.
A report presented to the UN General Assembly by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine found that Russian forces deliberately struck civilian infrastructure, causing extensive hardship, particularly during the winter of 2025-2026.
Millions of Ukrainians endured “lengthy outages of heating, electricity, water, and gas, and had to cope with intolerable living conditions,” the commission said.
“As the cold season approaches, the attacks have intensified once again, raising serious concerns about the threats to civilians’ lives and health,” commission chair Erik Mose warned.
The investigators concluded that the strikes were conducted as part of a “state policy” designed to “deprive civilians of essential services,” which they said amounted to crimes against humanity.
The report also documented evidence that Russian authorities recruited men from 29 countries for military service through deceptive and coercive methods.
According to the findings, recruits were “forced to sign Russian-language military contracts” before being sent to frontline positions in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment