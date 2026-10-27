Nyala Airstrikes Kill Over 20, Hit Packed Night Market in Sudan
(MENAFN) Airstrikes on the Sudanese city of Nyala killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more, including fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), local media reported Tuesday.
The attacks struck multiple sites across the capital of South Darfur state late Monday, among them a crowded night market and RSF positions, a regional news outlet reported, citing local sources and eyewitnesses.
A local source said two locations in the city were hit, with at least 20 dead and dozens hurt.
One strike landed on the Tanguj Station night market in the Domaya area, where civilians and RSF recruits were reportedly gathered, causing heavy casualties. Videos shared on social media by pro-RSF activists purportedly showed the bodies of RSF fighters killed by a drone strike on a gathering in Domaya.
Eyewitnesses said additional strikes targeted the headquarters of the 16th Infantry Division, neighboring positions, and homes believed to belong to RSF commanders in the Al-Nahda, Al-Riyadh and Airport neighborhoods. A student housing complex belonging to Nyala University was also reportedly hit.
The outlet reported that the Sudanese army has stepped up its air campaign over Nyala during the past week, going after RSF military positions, command facilities and air defense systems near Nyala International Airport. Military sources said the operations aim to erode the RSF’s defensive and offensive capacity ahead of a possible ground offensive in Darfur and Kordofan.
Neither the Sudanese army nor the RSF had immediately commented on the latest strikes.
Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. The fighting has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with widespread food insecurity and famine reported in several regions.
The attacks struck multiple sites across the capital of South Darfur state late Monday, among them a crowded night market and RSF positions, a regional news outlet reported, citing local sources and eyewitnesses.
A local source said two locations in the city were hit, with at least 20 dead and dozens hurt.
One strike landed on the Tanguj Station night market in the Domaya area, where civilians and RSF recruits were reportedly gathered, causing heavy casualties. Videos shared on social media by pro-RSF activists purportedly showed the bodies of RSF fighters killed by a drone strike on a gathering in Domaya.
Eyewitnesses said additional strikes targeted the headquarters of the 16th Infantry Division, neighboring positions, and homes believed to belong to RSF commanders in the Al-Nahda, Al-Riyadh and Airport neighborhoods. A student housing complex belonging to Nyala University was also reportedly hit.
The outlet reported that the Sudanese army has stepped up its air campaign over Nyala during the past week, going after RSF military positions, command facilities and air defense systems near Nyala International Airport. Military sources said the operations aim to erode the RSF’s defensive and offensive capacity ahead of a possible ground offensive in Darfur and Kordofan.
Neither the Sudanese army nor the RSF had immediately commented on the latest strikes.
Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. The fighting has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with widespread food insecurity and famine reported in several regions.
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