Futures Flat With Gold Prices
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were muted on Tuesday, as a slight rise in oil prices was countered by a dip in gold, while investors awaited crucial monetary policy decisions due this week.
The TSX gained 155.98 points to close Monday at 35,944.16
The Canadian dollar gave back 0.02 to 71.34 cents U.S.
December futures inched up 0.01% Tuesday morning.
Among companies, Celestica beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange progressed 4.33 points Monday to 825.28.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose on Tuesday following a winning session on Wall Street, with traders parsing through a slew of corporate earnings as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials galloped 118 points, or 0.2%, early Tuesday to 52,669.
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 20 points, or 0.3%, to 7,734.50
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite hiked 115.5, or 0.4%, at 29,547.50.
UPS shares added more than 1% after the delivery giant reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter.
JetBlue jumped more than 11% despite the airline posting a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss, as the company said it expects to see further margin expansion in the fourth quarter.
On the flip side, Whirlpool shed 7% after posting a surprise quarterly loss.
Additionally, shares of Broadcom climbed more than 2% on the heels of a coalition of banks - namely, Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley - and Blackstone announcing $63 billion in financing for the purchase of Broadcom's technology for Anthropic.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hopped 1.7% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell behind 0.7%.
Oil prices retreated $1.11 to $100.65 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $11.10 to $4,027.30 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were muted on Tuesday, as a slight rise in oil prices was countered by a dip in gold, while investors awaited crucial monetary policy decisions due this week.
The TSX gained 155.98 points to close Monday at 35,944.16
The Canadian dollar gave back 0.02 to 71.34 cents U.S.
December futures inched up 0.01% Tuesday morning.
Among companies, Celestica beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange progressed 4.33 points Monday to 825.28.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose on Tuesday following a winning session on Wall Street, with traders parsing through a slew of corporate earnings as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials galloped 118 points, or 0.2%, early Tuesday to 52,669.
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 20 points, or 0.3%, to 7,734.50
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite hiked 115.5, or 0.4%, at 29,547.50.
UPS shares added more than 1% after the delivery giant reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter.
JetBlue jumped more than 11% despite the airline posting a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss, as the company said it expects to see further margin expansion in the fourth quarter.
On the flip side, Whirlpool shed 7% after posting a surprise quarterly loss.
Additionally, shares of Broadcom climbed more than 2% on the heels of a coalition of banks - namely, Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley - and Blackstone announcing $63 billion in financing for the purchase of Broadcom's technology for Anthropic.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hopped 1.7% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell behind 0.7%.
Oil prices retreated $1.11 to $100.65 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $11.10 to $4,027.30 U.S an ounce.
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